see the changes in the narrative about homophobia against Zaquieu

The remake of “Pantanal”, by TV Globo, does not present many changes in relation to the original 1990 script, written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. Some dialogues are even identical. However, one theme has received a new guise: how the homophobia suffered by Zaquieu, a character by Silvero Pereira, is shown in the narrative.

After arriving at the Pantanal with Dona Mariana (Selma Egrei) in last Friday’s episode, Zaquieu heard homophobic comments from some pedestrians, mainly from Tadeu (José Loreto). He called the butler “a weirdo”, criticized his attire and asked if he “didn’t have a mirror in the house”.

Zaquieu did not remain silent and retorted, but he made it clear that homophobia in the Pantanal hurt him.

You don’t have an ounce of education. I didn’t come here to make fun of others.

Zaquieu, character by Silvero Pereira

Homophobia made the butler decide to leave the Pantanal and return to Rio de Janeiro. Before going up to the boat that would take him to Campo Grande, he wrote a farewell letter to Mariana, which led viewers to emotion on social media.

“There are certain jokes that I swore to myself I would no longer tolerate. It may sound sudden, but it’s not exaggerated that I as a human being demand to be treated with a minimum of dignity and decency, which I wasn’t for everyone on this farm,” he wrote. him in the letter.

“I thought things would be different here… My whole life I’ve been the subject of mockery, the butt of jokes from others, mockery. So long playing the role of the butler gay which I thought was the same. But I also have feelings. I deserve to be treated with respect”, he completed in conversation with Eugênio (almir Sater) on the chalana trip to Campo Grande.

Homophobia was not discussed in the 1990s plot

Scenes from the remake that discuss homophobia went viral on social media on Monday, and they are very different from those shot in 1990, when there was no such debate. On the contrary, it had the reinforcement of stereotypes against gay men at a time, of course, when the term “homophobia” and the debate around it was not yet popularized.

This time, Dona Mariana spoke against prejudice and cited that homophobia is a crime – in 2019, the STF equated homophobic acts with the crime of racism. In the scene, with more than six minutes, Mariana reads the letter that Zaquieu left aloud to José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), Filó (Dira Paes) and Irma (Camila Morgado). She emphasizes that the sadness of Zaquieu after Tadeu’s jokes are not “freshness” as Zé Leôncio had insinuated before.

In 1990, the same scene did not emphasize that the jokes of the pedestrians were in the face of prejudice against the butler, leaving it in the air that he was upset for some unimportant reason.

Afterwards, after being lectured by Mariana, Zé Leôncio also spoke out against homophobia by questioning Zaquieu’s departure from the pedestrians. The character recalled that it was a mistake to have been bothered by the possibility that Jove was homosexual. “I’m a beast and ‘yours’ are all beasts too. Everyone who found Zaquieu’s weirdness funny… But it’s good for people to get used to it. What you guys did is not a joke, no. It’s homophobia and it’s a crime “, shot.

The remake scene was very different from the 1990 version, in which Zé Leôncio called Zaqueu (the name given to the character in the original version and played by João Alberto Pinheiro) “flozô”. In general, the peons maintained their prejudiced posture even after the butler left the farm.

Zaquieu’s future in the plot

As in the 1990 version, Zaquieu must be hidden in some chapters of the plot, until Mariana asks José Leôncio to call the butler and apologize for Tadeu’s jokes. After that, he will return with suitcase and gourd to the Pantanal and will turn around: he will become the first gay pawn in the region.

The plot is expected to return to talking about homophobia with the return of the butler, something that did not happen in the 1990 version. he will approach Alcides (Juliano cazarré) and will have a platonic crush on Tenório’s henchman (Murilo Benício) if the author Bruno Luperi keeps what his grandfather wrote in the 1990s.