See the dollar quote and the stock exchange this Wednesday – 07/06/2022 – Market

Several financial market indicators reinforced this Wednesday (6th) the concern of investors about the possibility of a recession in the world economy.

The dollar extended its gains against the Brazilian currency for a fifth consecutive session, trading up 0.94% at R$5.4380. If this remains the case at the end of the trading session, the price will be the highest since January 26.

“The dollar rally is global and the reason is still the same [dos últimos dias]: the scenario of generalized caution amid the growing risk of recession”, commented Fernanda Consorte, chief economist at Banco Ourinvest.

In addition to the rise in the US currency and the drops in the main stock exchanges, the reference price for a barrel of crude oil was traded below US$ 100 (R$ 555), a level to which the commodity has not been lowered in its closing price since 11 Of april.

At 12:35 pm, the barrel of Brent oil was down 3.80%, at US$ 98.86 (R$ 548.42). In Brazil, the drop in raw materials caused a drop of 3.25% in the most traded shares of Petrobras. As a result, the benchmark index of the Stock Exchange, the Ibovespa, dropped 0.70%, to 97,702 points.

The focus of investors is the release, at 3 pm, of the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the US central bank, the Fed (Federal Reserve).

The market expects the document to point to clues as to how aggressive the monetary authority will be in continuing to raise its interest rate.

A tougher stance by the Fed in tightening credit, which is necessary to curb the country’s highest inflation in 40 years, could raise awareness of the risk of a strong global economic slowdown.

On the New York Stock Exchange, the S&P 500 indicator fell 0.39%. The Dow Jones lost 0.25%. The technology sector index, Nasdaq, down 0.18%.

The day before, the domestic market had its result affected by the sharp drop in oil. The reference price for a barrel of the raw material dropped 9.45%, to US$ 102.77 (R$ 554).

In addition to pressure from abroad, the domestic financial market faces additional risks due to the stance of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for re-election, who has been adopting measures to expand social benefits at the cost of increased public spending.

With a horizon of strong deceleration of the global economy, the market fears losses to the future execution of the Budget, as there is a tendency for a drop in collection from next year. It’s what analysts call fiscal risk.

At the center of fiscal concerns, at the moment, is the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that authorizes billions for truck drivers, taxi drivers and Auxílio Brasil in an election year, whose report was read at the special commission on Tuesday night (5).

The expectation is that the vote in the collegiate will take place on Thursday (7). Afterwards, the text goes to the plenary, where it needs the minimum support of 308 deputies, in a two-round vote.