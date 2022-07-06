see when it will be paid and who can withdraw

Workers with accounts in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) may soon receive a share of the FGTS profitreferring to 2021 earnings. The amount to be distributed among Brazilians has not yet been defined, but the deadline for deposits in accounts by Caixa Econômica Federal should happen by the end of August.

Last year, a transfer of more than R$ 8.12 billion to workers was approved. Who will decide the amount this year is the FGTS Board of Trustees, composed of companies, government representatives and workers. But for this to happen, the fund’s financial statements for the year 2021 must be approved.

This decision will take place this month, according to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. Check out an excerpt from the note:

“An Extraordinary Meeting will be held in July to resolve on the 2021 Financial Statements, and another Ordinary Meeting will be held in August to resolve on the Distribution of Results, at which time this data, if the schedule is maintained, must be officially disclosed.”

Who will receive the FGTS profit in 2022?

By law, the transfer of profits must take place until August 31. Payment will be made via credit in accounts linked to workers who had a balance on December 31, 2021.

What will be the amount that each worker will receive?

In short, the money will be distributed proportionally to the linked accounts that had a balance until December 31 of last year. Therefore, whoever had the highest value will consequently have the highest profit. In 2021, for example, the index applied to the balance of accounts of 1.86% was defined.

How to check the FGTS balance?

workers can consult the FGTS statement to find out how much they had in the account on the payment rule date. To do this, simply access the following channels:

FGTS application;

Box website ;

; Internet Banking Caixa, in the case of state-owned account holders.

Remembering that the withdrawal of the deposits resource only happens through the traditional FGTS rulessuch as in case of dismissal without just cause, retirement, serious illness, purchase of one’s own home or via birthday loot.