Selection arrives in Colombia for the Copa América; by Covid, Luana and Duda perform on Saturday | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian team landed this Tuesday in Armenia, Colombia, for the Copa America dispute. The debut is scheduled for next Saturday, the 9th, against Argentina, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio Centenário – SporTV broadcasts live and ge follows in real time. Coach Pia Sundhage leads the first training session on Colombian soil this Wednesday afternoon, at 16:00 (18:00 GMT), at the Montenegro Stadium. Midfielders Luana and Duda Francelino, who tested positive for Covid-19 in the tests that preceded the concentration, will only arrive on Saturday and, with that, are missing for the first match.
Selection is already at the hotel in Armenia — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF
In addition to the coaching staff, the team includes goalkeepers Lorena, Luciana and Natascha, defenders Tainara, Rafaelle, Fê Palermo, Letícia Santos, Tamires and Antonia, midfielders Adriana, Ary Borges, Angelina, Kerolin, Duda Sampaio, Duda Santos and Gabi Portilho, and forwards Bia Zaneratto, Geyse and Gio. This Wednesday, Kathellen is expected to arrive. Due to personal commitments, striker Debinha will join the team on Friday.
After facing Argentina, in confrontation for Group B, Brazil takes on Uruguay, on the 12th, and then Venezuela on the 18th. Countryside Las Camelias. The delegation will change headquarters on the 19th, when it travels to Cali for the last game of the group stage. In the city, he faces Peru, on the 21st, at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium.
From the initial list released by the Swedish technique, some news. Goalkeeper Lelê, from Corinthians, was cut after failing to recover from an injury. She was replaced by Natascha, from Flamengo. The same happened with Gabi Nunes, who, recovering from a problem in the back of the thigh, was replaced by Duda Sampaio, from Inter, who was already a reserve of the 23 called up. The competition is important, as it qualifies the first three teams directly for the 2023 World Cup. In addition, the first and second places also go to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The team is already focused on the Copa America — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF
Technique Pia arrives at the hotel in Armenia — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF