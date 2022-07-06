Senate approves tax reduction paid by rented property owners

New rule provides for payment on 25% of the resource from rent, and not on the total; the objective is to reduce evasion

Owners of rented properties will have a discount on the Personal Income Tax (income tax) until 2028. This is what PL 709/2022, authored by the senator, determines Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), approved this Tuesday morning, 5th, by the Senate. The measure allows the owner to pay tax fees only on 25% of the total income from the rental amount. Currently, the calculation is based on the total amount of income. The proposal was questioned and well discussed, as it sounded to many legislators as a privilege and not a benefit of social impact and which would be negative for reducing the State’s resources. Silveira explained that, today, evasion is 32%. According to him, most of these people have only one rented property, therefore, they are not a rental professional. The income allows for a complement of resources and, in some cases, given the high unemployment, it became the only income. The PL is seen by the senator as an incentive to contribute. “It is a benefit for those who pay, for those who receive and for the Government”, said Senator Rafael Tenório (MDB-AL) in support. He recalled that the owner’s burdens are many. “He pays for the defaults and the devaluation of the property caused by the misuse of the tenant.” The score was 7 votes in favor and 1 against. The measure amends Law No. 9,250, of December 26, 1995, and Law No. 9,430, of December 27, 1996.