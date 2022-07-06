Senate passes tax exemption on rental gains

Authors of the measure speak of democratizing access to housing; proposal goes to the Chamber

The Committee on Economic Affairs of the Senate approved this Tuesday (5.Jul.2022) a PL (Bill) that provides for the exemption of income tax (Individual Income Tax) on gains from residential properties and rentals. The proposal goes to Chamber of Deputies.

With validity until 2027, the measure also provides for the reduction of the IRPF to the amounts paid for residential rent. For the taxpayer who omits or falsifies the receipt of rents, the fine will now be 150% of the tax due.

However, there is no provision for deducting expenses such as condominium fees and IPTU (Urban Property and Territorial Property Tax). Here’s the intact of the PL (106 KB).

for the senator Mecias of Jesus (Republicans-RR), rapporteur of the text, the approval of this law is important, as it refers to the constitutional right to housing. “In a relevant portion of families, housing is achieved through rent, which represents a strong burden on the family budget”said.

Already Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), senator who proposed the bill, says that the proposal will intensify the tax regularization of residential properties for rent. According to him, the measure “creates economic incentives for landlords and tenants to formally declare rents and punishes more severely those who fail to do so”.

With information from Senate Agency.

