Serogroup C Meningococcal Vaccine Expanded to Children 10 Years Old and Health Workers | Brazil



Vaccine against meningococcal serogroup C is expanded to children up to 10 years old and health workers – Agência Brasil

Meningococcal serogroup C vaccine is expanded to children up to 10 years old and health workersBrazil Agency

Published 07/05/2022 16:42

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday (5) that children up to 10 years of age and health workers can be vaccinated against serogroup C meningococcal disease, an infection of the membranes that cover the brain. Generally applied to babies aged three to five months, with a booster at 12 months of age, the meningococcal C (Conjugate) vaccine had its target audience expanded until February 2023, due to a recommendation from the National Immunization Program (PNI).

The measure aims to protect the population against the disease, expand vaccination coverage and prevent the circulation of meningococcal serogroup C in the country. In severe cases, the disease can reach the blood vessels and cause a generalized infection.

According to the new guidance from the Ministry of Health, children up to 10 years old who have not completed the vaccination schedule against meningococcal subgroup C should take a dose of the vaccine. Health workers, even with the complete vaccination schedule, can be vaccinated with one more dose. The immunizer is part of the National Vaccination Calendar.

Although the age group at greatest risk of illness is children under one year of age, adolescents and young adults are primarily responsible for maintaining the circulation of the disease.

“One of the main measures for the prevention and control of serogroup C meningococcal disease is the maintenance of high vaccination coverage in both the child and adolescent population. The adoption of this strategy aims to increase protection against the disease caused by this serogroup, avoiding the occurrence of outbreaks, hospitalizations, sequels, rehabilitation treatments and deaths”, said the coordinator of the National Immunization Program, Adriana Lucena.

The plan covers all health workers in public and private services, at different levels of complexity, such as those who work in health care and surveillance spaces and establishments (hospitals, clinics, outpatient clinics, laboratories and other places).

Health services must pay attention to the recommendations of dose records to ensure identification by the CPF or National Health Card (CNS), identify the vaccine batch; register the applications in the e-SUS APS or, if the immunizer is not applied in Primary Care, the registration must be done in the Information System of the National Immunization Program (SIPNI).

In addition to the meningococcal C vaccine, the Unified Health System (SUS) offers the ACWY vaccine, aimed at adolescents between 11 and 12 years of age.

Professionals who can take the vaccine

According to the Health Ministry, all health workers can take the immunizing agent. The decision includes: doctors, nurses, nutritionists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, biologists, biomedical doctors, pharmacists, dentists, speech therapists, psychologists, social workers, physical education professionals, veterinarians and their respective technicians and assistants.

Also included in the list are support professionals, such as receptionists, security guards, cleaning workers, cooks and assistants, ambulance drivers and others, that is, those who work in health services, but are not providing direct assistance services to the people’s health.

In addition to these, those who work in home care, such as caregivers of the elderly, doulas and midwives, can also receive the vaccine. As well as these groups, students in the health area who are providing care in the assistance of health services may receive the immunizing agent.