Sex scene between Juma and Jove displeases Sonia Abram

Presenter Sonia Abrão, 59, vehemently criticized the sequence in which Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) have sex for the first time, shown yesterday on the soap opera “Pantanal” (TV Globo).

“It was more like a mating dance. Horrible. And the anaconda had to appear. It was very strange, it was a soft porn”, Sonia shot, during today’s edition of the program “A Tarde é Sua” (RedeTV!).

In the journalist’s opinion, the romantic sequence between the protagonists ended up being overshadowed by another scene, in which Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) vents to Eugênio (Almir Sater) about the homophobia he has been a victim of in the Pantanal.

“[A primeira vez de Juma e Jove] ended up being covered up by the scene where Zaquieu leaves and starts to open his heart to Eugênio, that he is not a joke. It was very strong, very important. Congratulations to Bruno Luperi for the text, it was approached with complexity”, praised Sonia.

She also commented on the differences in the stance taken by José Leôncio (Cláudio Marzo / Marcos Palmeira) in relation to the case in the two versions of the telenovela.

“Zé Leôncio in this new version is totally different. He is not an accomplice [da homofobia]. his text [na versão de 1990] it was different, the placement was different. You can understand the progress and that one day we will get there”, analyzed the presenter.