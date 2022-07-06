Shadow Warrior 3 is the first game to come out of PS Plus; Look!

As reported in early June, some PS Plus Extra and Deluxe titles will leave the service on specific dates. Shadow Warrior 3 left the catalog this Tuesday (05), but is it still possible to play it even if it is in the console’s storage?

The answer to this question is: no. With the withdrawal of the title, subscribers who previously downloaded it will no longer be able to open it through the service — the game will be locked in the user’s account. However, if you want to buy it, the save with the progress will still be available. Check the print below:

It is worth remembering that the new PS Plus catalog is rotating and will be updated by Sony at least twice a month.

In addition to Shadow Warrior 3, other titles also have a date to leave the PS Plus

In addition to Shadow Warrior 3, the same will be true for Red Dead Redemption 2, NBA 2K22, and WRC 10 when their respective dates arrive. Check out below when they will leave the new PS Plus:

NBA 2K22 – August, 31;

– August, 31; WRC 10 – August, 31;

– August, 31; Red Dead Redemption 2 – September 20.

