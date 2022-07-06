Singer is expelled from show for denying ‘hello’ to mayor and reports aggression | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Instagram Tayara Andreza says she had to stop the show for not talking to the mayor

The brega singer Tayara Andreza revealed on social media that her show had to be interrupted in Tracunhaém, Pernambuco, this Saturday (2), because she didn’t send a “hello” to the city’s mayor and that, after the presentation, her team was attacked with pepper spray. “As far as I know, I was hired to sing and not say hello,” she said.

“They went for my musicians, to beat my musicians. They took the boys’ credentials, they went upstairs, the police had to come. They sprayed pepper. Not the police, the people there sprayed them with pepper. Hell, cursing,” he commented on Instagram.

Tayara also revealed that she was prevented from staying in the dressing room and that she was unable to take a photo with anyone: “I had to go out without taking a photo with anyone, understand? Because they filled it with pepper spray. I respect myself, the artist, my musicians, my fans, this mayor of Tracunhaém”.

This Monday (4), the mayor publicly apologized to Tayara and said that he removed Pedro Júnior da Silva Prado, the city’s secretary of Tourism and Culture, who would be responsible for starting the confusion.



*With the collaboration of Gabriela Ramos.

