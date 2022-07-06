Singer surprises passengers by playing horn in the middle of Goiânia airport; video | Goiás

The singer Fabiana Gomes, 19, surprised passengers by playing a horn in the middle of the airport in Goiânia. In the video, Luiz Henrique, the young woman’s fiancé, offers her R$10 for her to play the instrument in the middle of the lobby. Only when the offer reached R$100 did she accept the challenge. (watch above) .

“I was afraid that we would be expelled. I played with my heart racing. People looked, the ladies were scared. After I went down, other people arrived praising and taking pictures. When boarding, they asked to play again, in Goiás even boarding is different”, joked Fabiana.

The video was recorded on July 1st. The repercussion was not limited to the physical space of the airport, as the recording also hit the internet and exceeds 14 million views on TikTok.

The singer, born and raised in Inhumas, in the Metropolitan Region of Goiânia, has already participated in The Voice Kids and The Voice 2021. .

Fabiana is surprised by the repercussion of the video. “I didn’t expect it, my TikTok account was new, I simply posted the material there. On Instagram it was having repercussions and when I went to get TikTok it already had 1 million views. I woke up my fiance and we were super happy,” she said.

On TikTok, Fabiana said she gained 185,000 followers. Touched by the success of the video, Fabiana reinforces her country roots.

“Goiás is different, look at the crazy things that appear, a person playing a horn at the airport. When I arrived at the Rio airport everyone was looking at the gaudy too,” she said.

Fabiana Gomes was one of the representatives of Goiás on The Voice Brasil 2021. She was registered by her fiance, who did everything in secret, telling only when she was invited to the program. On stage, the singer was chosen by Michel Teló after the other technicians did not turn their chairs – a déjà vu from when she participated in the first edition of the Kids version, at age 13.

Fabiana said that she has honored her country roots since she was a little girl, she said that her first stages were the rodeo parties in the interior of Goiás in which, at the age of 3, she already went up to play horn.

“My uncle Zé Capeta, who is loud, taught me. Since I was little I played and spoke verses in rodeos”, she recalled wistfully.

To g1, Fabiana said that it was at one of these events, when she was about 11 years old, that a narrator asked her to sing a snippet of a song. She released her voice in Paula Fernandes’ Bird of Fire and had a positive response from the audience.

“Everyone applauded a lot, praised me and I awakened this singing side of me. I started singing at family parties, took guitar lessons until they signed up for The Voice Kids. I went and the chairs didn’t turn, but still, just appearing on the show, my career boomed,” she recounted.

The young woman said that it was after appearing on the program that she became known in the city and began to be called to do shows and perform at birthday parties. She invested in singing lessons, started composing her own songs and improved.

