Skyrim multiplayer? Mod that will guarantee cooperative gameplay in Skyrim will be officially released this week ⋆

In 2019, as reported here at MMORPGBRa group of modders decided to start the process of developing a mod aimed at guaranteeing cooperative play for fans of the legendary Skyrim. Hence, after many years in development, the mod, which was baptized as Skyrim together, appears to be ready to be officially released. Yes, according to the information, the novelty will be available from next Friday, July 8th… Shall we go into the details of the announcement?

Before talking about the mod launch, it is worth noting that the idea started with the Skyrim Together project and several tests were carried out over time. Of course, these tests helped to adjust the mod to fulfill its main objective (to guarantee co-op gameplay) and this development process went through several phases. No wonder, modders added the term Reborn to the name of the mod, in order to indicate that it started in one way and will be released with several new features that were not foreseen in the original plan.

Now, going back to the announcement, the information has been released through Reddit and modders confirmed that the novelty will be available to everyone next Friday, July 8th (from 1 pm, Brasília time). Regarding the processes related to the installation of the material, the team decided to create some guides that make everything so much easier. In short, if you’re a fan of the legendary Skyrim, you’ll now have an additional reason to revisit the adventure. Even better, this new journey with the game can be shared with friends, which should increase the appeal of the experience even more. So, I suggest you don’t forget to enjoy the mod. Skyrim Together Reborn.

