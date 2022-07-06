Sleep duration is essential for heart health, says association

The traditional checklist Life’s Simple 7 by the American Heart Association (AHA), United Statesreceived at the end of June an eighth item – sleep duration – as an indicator of cardiovascular health.

The sleep duration metric will now join the checklist created by the non-profit association in 2010, which includes: diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, body mass, blood lipids, blood glucose and blood pressure.

In addition, the now renamed Life’s Simple 8 has included some updates to assess optimal cardiovascular health parameters, which now targets anyone aged two years and older.

In the item “Diet”, a new guide for the assessment of adults and children at individual and population levels was introduced; in “Nicotine Exposure”, a new accounting for exposure to secondhand smoke and e-cigarettes (vaping); in “Lipids”the replacement of total cholesterol by non-HDL in blood tests, in addition to the inclusion of glycated hemoglobin A1c to investigate type 2 diabetes.

Source: American Heart Association/Twitter/DisclosureSource: American Heart Association/Twitter

Why did sleep duration make the AHA list?

The inclusion of sleep in the AHA checklist was determined by scientific discoveries made in the last decade. For the association’s president, Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, “Sleep affects general health and people who have healthier sleep patterns manage health factors such as weight, blood pressure or risk of type 2 diabetes more effectively. ”

In Life’s Essential 8, the “Sleep Duration” item is measured by the average hours of sleep per night. So, the ideal level is seven to nine hours for adults, 10 to 16 hours for children age five and under; 9 to 12 hours for ages six to 12, and 8 to 10 hours of sleep for teens ages 13 to 18.

Sleep duration, as well as the other components of the AHA checklist, can be evaluated by the My Life Check app – available on Google Play and the App Store – which features a scoring system from 0 to 100. The overall cardiovascular health score is the sum of the average scores for the eight items.