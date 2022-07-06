Smallest apartment in Latin America costs BRL 200,000 – 07/06/2022 – Mercado

An apartment launched in 2017 took to social media this week for its 10 m² at a premium car price, and internet users reignited the discussion about the cost of housing in the capital of São Paulo.

The controversy came with the video of realtor Gutemberg Albuquerque presenting the entire apartment in 39 seconds. In the video, the realtor says that the property with space for a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom, without cabinets or furniture, is valued at R$ 200 thousand. The post has already had more than 153,000 views on TikTok and has spread across other social networks. The bathroom, with shower, sink and toilet, is separated only by a transparent glass and is very close to the kitchen sink.

In one of the comments of the video the question: why is the song happy if the video is sad? While another user claims that he went into an anxiety crisis.

On Instagram, a comment with almost 7,000 likes says that ” [sic] captivity”.

On Twitter, a reproduction of the video with the comment “my greatest achievement in life is not living in São Paulo” exceeds 19,000 likes.

There are, however, those who defend lean footage. Some claim that the resident spends the day on the street working or studying and only comes home to sleep. Others justify the practicality to keep the home in order and the proximity to subway stations.

It is the smallest apartment in Latin America, according to Vitacon, responsible for the development called VN Nova Higienópolis. The property is located in Santa Cecília, in the central region of the capital of São Paulo, and the value of the square meter today is R$ 15 thousand on average.

On the weekend in which the project was launched, five years ago, the 72 units of 10 m² were totally sold for R$ 99 thousand, mainly to investors focused on the property rental market.

According to Vitacon, the resident public is made up of single young people, students or professionals, who rent the apartment to be close to the central region of São Paulo and have practicality in their daily lives. The development offers in its common area shared spaces such as coworking, kitchen, laundry, gym and cinema.

“Knowing that space is limited, we complement the 10 m² with shared common areas, which act as an extension of the house, as they are full of services for users”, says Vitacon.