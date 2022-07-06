Sonia Abrão exposes the truth about the relationship between Patrícia Poeta and Fátima

+Rodrigo Bocardi opens up intimacy, appears next to boys and confirms who they are: “They carry the surname”

In a post on instagram, Sônia Abrão revealed what she thought of Patrícia Poeta’s debut at the Meeting

Sônia Abrão took advantage of the moments of the weekend and beginning of the week to make her famous painting ‘I think…’ in which she opines on several subjects that preceded the post.

She used the post to initially comment on the debut of Patrícia Poeta in charge of the Meeting, alongside Manoel Soares, replacing Fátima Bernardes.

Sônia Abrão started the post by commenting that the nervousness presented by Patrícia Poeta is extremely normal for someone who is starting a new program;

“PATRÍCIA POETA took the leap as the new owner of “Encontro”. The nervousness at the premiere was natural”, started Sônia Abram.

Then the presenter of ‘A tarde é sua’, went on to explain that she found the way Patricia spoke excessively about her on the program unnecessary:

“[…]but she exaggerated talking about herself, É de Casa and forcing an intimacy with Fátima Bernardes that we know was never quite like that. Got it wrong!” explained Sonia Abram.

Then, Sônia Abrão reported that she thought it was unfair how they demoted Manoel Soares to just supporting the program, but said that he did very well:

“MANOEL SOARES was very polite when PATRÍCIA POETA made it clear that he was just her “partner”, just as Fátima Bernardes had several for 10 years. With the utmost dignity, he held the bar to become a supporting actor on the show, after being announced as a presenter as much as she was. In fact, Patricia was on stage and Manoel in the audience. What a rug pull!” finished Sonia Abram.

ON THE GLUE OF FATIMA

It is already the second succession of Patrícia Poeta in programs presented by Fátima Bernardes, the first was in Jornal Nacional, as soon as the former anchor left to take over the work at the Meeting.