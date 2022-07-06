Soybean: Chicago has a timid recovery Wednesday for grain, bran and oil…

Wednesday (6) is a recovery for soybean prices traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange. After plummeting in the previous session, following the movement of other commodities and reflecting fears of a recession, oilseed futures resumed part of the losses and, around 8:10 am (Brasilia time), rose from 7.75 to 10.50 points in the main contracts. Thus, August had US$ 13.44 and November, US$ 13.25 per bushel.

Among derivatives, timid upward movements were also observed, but without affecting prices much effectively. In oil, up 0.3% in the first contract, to 57.61 cents per pound and 0.8% in bran, to US$ 380.70 per short ton, both referring to their contracts. most traded.

The market still feels strongly the shadow of the economic recession and the weight that this should exert on commodities, however, it also divides its attention with the fundamentals. And among them is the development of the new American crop and the entire climate scenario in the Corn Belt for the coming months.

Yesterday, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) again reduced the quality of the country’s soybean and corn crops in its weekly report.

63% of soybean crops are in good or excellent condition, against 65% in the previous week and 64% of market expectations. A year ago, this rate was 59%. The report also indicates 28% of the fields in good standing, against 27% last week, and 9% in bad or very bad conditions, compared to 8% in the previous week.

The USDA also points out that 16% of oilseed crops are in the flowering phase, against 7% last week, 27% in 2021 and 22% in the last five years. There are still 3% already forming pods, the same rate as last week and the multiannual average.

Thus, traders should continue to divide themselves between the fundamental and financial scenario, also monitoring Chinese demand and how it should cope with all these conditions. The movement of the dollar – especially against the real – is also closely monitored.

Here’s how the market closed this Monday: