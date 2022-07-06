Stocks tumble as oil falls; Is it still worth investing in 2022? – Money Times

O Petroleum was one of the highlights of the first half of 2022. Brent reached US$ 130 a barrel in March amid the unfolding of the war in Ukraine that culminated in the ban on imports of fuel Russian by the West.

Now, the situation seems to turn for the commodity, which starts the second half under considerable pressure due to concerns about a global recession.

This Tuesday (5), oil fell by more than 10%, as markets begin to analyze possible scenarios for fuel if the recession is confirmed.

Oil companies traded on the stock exchange fell along, with Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) falling 4.27% (common) and 3.81% (preferred). PetroRio (PRIOR3)3R Petroleum (RRRP3)PetroReconcavo (RECV3) and enauta (ENAT3) melted 7.11%, 7.44%, 5.66% and 4.39%, respectively.

According to Citigroup, oil could drop to $65 a barrel by the end of this year — and to $45 in 2023 — if a recession hits demand.

With the sharp drop on Tuesday, a barrel of oil is currently traded close to US$ 103.

Despite the negative movement of the day, the outlook for the sector’s shares is still positive.

Empiricus analyst Enzo Pacheco points out that companies will continue to generate a lot of cash even if oil hits US$ 60, as projected by Citi.

Even with the strong adjustment in international oil prices today, Regis Chinchilla, an analyst at Terra Investimentos, continues to recommend buying in the sector, also due to good expectations of cash generation, in addition to ongoing projects and exploration of the commodity.

For Henrique Tavares, an analyst at DV Invest, the most likely scenario involves few changes in the current market dynamics, with supply under pressure and demand gradually decelerating, but with inventories still very low.

“Our expectation is that companies in the sector will continue to deliver strong results and good cash generation throughout this year”, says the specialist.

PRIO3 and the short term trigger

Despite the overall positive outlook, Earth has a favorite stock.

“Our main investment thesis is currently PetroRio, one of the main companies in the country in the oil, gas and biofuel sector, with emphasis on its performance as an oil producer”, reveals Chinchila.

Chinchilla highlights PetroRio’s strong growth in recent years, in addition to the good history of value creation, driven by the latest acquisitions that “gave it control of several important assets, maximizing the production of its asset base and with a sharp reduction in costs ”.

Chinchilla sees as a potential short-term trigger the production of new wells in the areas of Polvo and Frade fields.

Tavares, from DV Invest, has PetroRio as a preference, in addition to Petrobras. According to the analyst, PetroRio’s highlight is its “strong focus on cost reduction”, in addition to the company’s participation in M&A activities (mergers and acquisitions), as mentioned by Chinchilla.

“We believe that [a PetroRio] it is a good opportunity to expose itself to commodity prices, but more than that, to the company’s potential for expansion, which continues to acquire assets and expand its activity and productivity”, concludes Tavares.

RRRP3 is poorly priced

3R Petroleum’s shares began to attract the attention of some analysis houses.

Pacheco, from Empiricus, projects growth potential for the company with the start of operations in new fields. The name is one of the house’s favorites, although the analyst points out that the company’s operational risk is greater and the shares will be penalized with the drop in oil.

Vitor Sousa, an analyst at Genial Investimentos, also considers 3R one of the highlights of the sector. Sousa says that, in addition to the company being at the moment to expand production and consolidate the assets acquired from Petrobras, it is traded at “very interesting” multiples.

“It’s a company priced as if it were pre-operational”, he says.

Sousa has interesting prospects for PetroRio, but points out that the stock is not as cheap as 3R.

Is PETR4 worth the risk?

Empiricus believes that Petrobras is still one of the best options in the sector, despite the political risks inherent in state-owned investment theses.

According to Pacheco, even with the risk of political interference, Petrobras shares trade at multiples “much cheaper” than the market average.

Another point raised by the analyst is that, at current prices, Petrobras should generate a return via dividends to shareholders of 20% in the year.

The DV Invest expert is of the same opinion. For Tavares, Petrobras has been trading at a relevant discount and, despite potential pressure on margins due to the difficulty in passing on high fuel prices in refining, it should continue to deliver “excellent results” in 2022, in addition to distributing good dividends.

Follow Money Times on Linkedin!

Stay well informed, post and interact with Money times on Linkedin. In addition to staying on top of the main news, you have exclusive content about careers, participate in polls, understand the market and how to be ahead in your work. But that’s not all: you open new connections and find people who are a good addition to your network. No matter your profession, follow Money Times on Linkedin!