Stranger Things: Duffer Brothers hit back at Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of the death of the protagonists, and make a revelation about the chosen ending

The Duffer brothers spoke out after receiving criticism from Millie Bobby Brown about the lack of major deaths in “Stranger Things”. In an interview with the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, which aired this Monday (4), Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the production, explained why they don’t kill so many characters in the Netflix series. “We are not ‘Game of Thrones’“, they pointed out.

In May, ahead of the season four premiere, Millie talked about how the main cast is still intact and no really relevant deaths have happened. In an interview with “TheWrap”, Noah Schnapp, alongside the actress, began by saying: “They (the Duffers) need to kill some people. It’s so giant [a série]”. Then Eleven’s interpreter added, jokingly: “Last night we couldn’t even take a group photo because there were 50 of us. I was like, ‘you guys need to start killing people’”.

“They (the Duffers) they just need to do a big massacre scene.”continued Noah. “That’s what I’m talking about. It’s ridiculous. The Duffer brothers are very sensitive. We need to be like ‘Game of Thrones’. We need to have the ‘Game of Thrones’ mentalityshe said. “And kill a main character”added Noah. “They tried to kill David [Harbour, que interpreta Jim Hopper] and brought him back. It’s ridiculous”she joked. Watch:

The creators of the series took care of responding to the actors’ comments this week. “We hear [o que eles disseram]“admitted Matt Duffer. “What did Millie call us? She said we were too sensitive. She is hilarious. Trust me, we explored all the options in the writers room.”declared the showrunner.

“Just as a complete hypothesis, if you kill Mike (Finn Wolfhard)it’s like… This is depressing… We’re not ‘Game of Thrones’”he reflected. “This is Hawkins, not Westeros (where the HBO series took place). The series no longer becomes ‘weird’ (alluding to the translation of the title ‘Stranger Things’) because you have to treat her realistically, right?”provoked.

“So even when Barb (Shannon Purser) dies, there are two seasons of mourning over it. So imagine – is this something we are interested in exploring or not?”he asked. “This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind this, and it has nothing to do with my sensitivity.”he explained.

In the conversation, the brothers confessed that they already know the end of the entire series: “We know what the conclusion will be like. It’s like a beacon guiding us along this journey, as we write the scripts. [do último ciclo]. We still don’t have a concrete path for some parts of season five, but the last 30 minutes are clear in our minds.”. “We can’t please everyone, but we hope to deliver a conclusion that does the story justice”advanced. Listen to the podcast below:

Also in the interview, they confirmed that the fifth season will be set entirely in Hawkins. “We want to go back to a lot of the things we did in season one”said Matt Duffer. “A lot of the original groupings and pairings we had in Season 1 – there’s something good about coming full circle”he added.

The official Twitter account of the writers of “Stranger Things” also revealed in the last few days that some of the most important scenes of the season were improvised by the actors. The moment Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) says “I love you man” for Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) it was one of them.

“I love you, man” was improvised by Joe pic.twitter.com/z5gYyl18KF — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

When Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) asked his sister, Erica (Priah Ferguson) for help, it was also an impromptu act by the artist. Finally, the beautiful kiss between Hopper and Joyce (Winona Ryder) was not in the script and was the work of the actors.

“Erica, help” was improvised by Caleb. pic.twitter.com/9g5etO5VAz — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming pic.twitter.com/9vSWwYliWU — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

In a recent interview with Collider, the Duffers revealed that they will begin writing the show’s final season in August.