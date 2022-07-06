Stranger Things | Spin-off will have no known characters

The brothers Matt and Ross Duffer advanced that the possible spin-off of Stranger Things, which must be developed by Netflix after the end of the main series, it will not have any of the characters already known to the public as protagonists.

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the filmmakers advanced a little bit of the spinoff: “I read the rumors that it was going to be a spin-off of Eleven, or Steve and Dustin, or whatever. That’s not interesting for us, because we’ve already done that. We spent hours and hours exploring it.“.

Defining your spin-off idea as “1000% different” from the original series, the brothers said that what will connect him with Stranger Things it will be “his narrative sensibility“The Duffers also hinted that they should not serve as showrunners on the series.



“We’re hoping to find the right person to pass the baton on as we move forward with other projects. We’re very excited about the idea of ​​the new series, and we haven’t even told Netflix yet what it’s going to be like.“, they completed.

The episodes of Stranger Things are all available for streaming on Netflix. Season 5, which will be the last of the series, has already been confirmed by the platform, but does not yet have a premiere date.



