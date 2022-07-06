Study points to new way to treat type 2 diabetes: ‘Weight loss is key outcome’, says researcher | Paraná

A scientific study points to a new way to treat type 2 diabetes: prioritizing weight loss. In Brazil, there are almost 16 million Brazilians with chronic disease – 90% of them have this type of disease.

The research was featured in the journal The Lancet, one of the most renowned publications in the medical field, and one of the authors is the Brazilian doctor Ricardo Cohen, from the German hospital Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo.

The researcher explains that until then, the control of type two diabetes had as a priority the control of blood glucose. However, the study indicates the benefits of having weight loss as the main focus of treatment.

1 of 1 Blood glucose test for patients with diabetes — Photo: Tesa Robbins/Pixabay Blood glucose testing for patients with diabetes — Photo: Tesa Robbins/Pixabay

Research shows that obese type 2 diabetes patients need to lose at least 10% of their weight to control blood sugar and avoid complications from the disease.

The doctor points out that between 80% and 90% of cases of type 2 diabetes are associated with obesity.

“Weight loss will almost immediately cause this insulin resistance to improve and the production of insulin by the pancreas to increase”, he says.

Losing more than 15% of weight, the study indicates, helps significantly in preventing heart and kidney complications such as strokes, heart attacks and kidney failure.

“Treating obesity is not the future, it is the present for treating diabetes,” says the study’s author.

For those who cannot lose weight with conventional treatment, the indication is surgery to reduce the stomach.

Luciane Bortollott is a civil servant. She lost 13 pounds with the surgery, which helped manage her diabetes. “I’m feeling great. I don’t need to take medication anymore, I just take vitamins,” she says.

Sandra Espada is a computer technician and wasted no time. She lost 25 pounds with treatment that included exercise, dietary changes and medication.

“I think it’s amazing, right? Because we know that excess weight is bad for health, right? Today I’m normal, I passed the doctor’s test!”, he jokes.

The new guidance for the treatment of type 2 diabetes is now officially recommended by the North American, European and Australian Diabetes Societies. In Brazil, the expectation is that the new guideline will be formally adopted later this year.

The Brazilian Society of Diabetes (SBD), however, says it is not necessary to wait for an official announcement. Doctors and patients should already start treatment with the new recommendation.

Endocrinologist André Vianna coordinates the Department of Education at SBD and presides over the organization’s Paraná region. He explains that scientific knowledge is enough to change the way of looking at treatment.

“Brazilian guidelines are constantly being renewed. Whenever a new recommendation appears, in the next meetings it is already put on the agenda. Very soon, the guidelines of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes should be including weight loss as a priority”, he says.

The endocrinologist says that the guidelines should help guide new public policies and the performance of private health operators.