Super Follow, the “OnlyFans of Twitter”, begins to arrive in Brazil

The Super Follow of twitter finally began to be made available in Brazil, found the Canaltech this Tuesday (5). The subscription allows you to contribute financially with the profile you want, while guaranteeing access to exclusive content published only for payers.

The idea is similar to what is practiced on OnlyFans and Patreon, but in a more basic way: the subscription price is unique — in Brazil, one of the values ​​is R$ 14.90 per month — and there are no different levels for subscribers. Therefore, once a content creator’s Super Follow, the user will have access to all publications exclusive to that account.

Twitter’s Super Follow began to be available in Brazil (Capture: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Unlike what happens in the Twitter Wheel, Super Follow seeks to be a way of monetizing accounts, something especially important for content creators. Subscribers will be able to view exclusive posts, interact at will and will be highlighted as “Super Followers” ​​with a small purple tag.

When did Super Follow launch?

Abroad, Twitter’s Super Follow was launched in September last year. To be an eligible creator, an account must have more than 10,000 followers, have more than 25 tweets published in the last 30 days, and be at least 18 years old.

In the US, creators can offer the Super Follow subscription at three different prices: $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99. For now, however, there is no concrete information about the different tracks in Real.

For now, the Super Follow subscription in Brazil lacks details: it is not known, for example, if famous accounts here can start receiving contributions, nor if the conditions to become an eligible creator are the same as in the US.