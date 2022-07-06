SUS needs injection of 6% of GDP to serve Brazilians, says study

PT website

Target of constant attacks in recent years, the Unified Health System (SUS) has shown that its structure, even scrapped by Jair Bolsonaro, saved thousands of lives during the pandemic. To serve the Brazilian population, however, the SUS needs to overcome the underfunding with an injection of resources of about 6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the year 2030. The calculation was made by the Institute of Studies for Health Policies (IEPS), which released, this Monday (4), the More SUS Agenda, a document to guide the policies of presidential candidates in the October elections.

Currently, the federal government spends almost half, about 3.96% of GDP on health in the country. In the study, the institute warns that, if the SUS continues to be underfunded as it is today, there will be a “deterioration of health outcomes and an increase in inequalities in the country”.

“Our population is aging three times faster than that of the United Kingdom and France and our fertility is already low,” warned the director of the Department of Global Health and Population at the Harvard School of Public Health, demographer Márcia Castro. , during the launch of the study.

“Along with this demographic scenario, we also have the increase in the obesity rate, the return of hunger, the persistence of infectious diseases, the emergence of new diseases, low vaccination coverage and the increase in extreme weather events”, listed Castro.

The IEPS recalls that Brazil is a signatory to a commitment with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which has set investment targets for countries in the region of 6% of GDP by 2027. PAHO expects a progressive increase of around 1% for each four years.

Ceiling strangled the SUS

Under the influence of the notorious Ceto de Expenses, which has already withdrawn, between 2018 and 2022, R$ 36.9 billion in resources, the SUS has reduced funding year by year, since its replacement does not accompany aging and growth. of the population. “The floor [da saúde] it is not only frozen, it is decreasing in relation to revenue”, declared economist and technical advisor to the Senate, Bruno Moretti, during a debate on Saúde na Roda, last Friday (1st).

“It is an absolutely unsustainable model”, warned the economist.

The picture is serious, especially when one takes into account that the SUS was already underfunded before Constitutional Amendment 95, approved in the Temer government and maintained by Bolsonaro. “Until 2036, if Constitutional Amendment 95 is maintained, this expenditure, in relation to the size of the population, will decrease until it reaches a level incompatible with the universality of the system”, argued Moretti.

Investment is one of the lowest in the world

The scrapping of the SUS promoted by minister-banker Paulo Guedes and Bolsonaro places Brazil as one of the worst health funders in the world. According to the Health Satellite Account survey, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the country is ahead only of Mexico, which invests only 2.7% of GDP in the sector.

“We need to spend more and better on public health, both due to the progressive nature and high social return that results from policies such as the Family Health Strategy, as well as the growing demands associated with population aging and variations in medical and hospital costs” , alerts the IEPS analysis, echoing Moretti.

Dependence on states and municipalities is unfeasible

Moretti also warns that the current model in the country, whereby the Union leaves funding in the hands of states and municipalities, which represent 60% of expenditures, is unfeasible. “SUS increasingly depends on states and municipalities, which have a much smaller financial capacity than the Union”, explained Moretti.

“This, in a scenario of constant pressures on the system – population aging, incorporation of technologies – is explosive”, pointed out the economist, noting that these pressures are also manifested in other social areas. According to Moretti, due to lack of space in the budget, there is a queue of more than three million people waiting to receive Auxílio Brasil, in a country with 33 million hungry people, rampant inflation and unemployment that affects almost 11 million people.

“And it’s not that there’s a lack of money, there are artificial restrictions,” criticized the advisor. “In 2020, with the pandemic, these rules were suspended, the State went there and spent what it had to spend, R$ 523 billion on emergency aid, on SUS, among other things”.

A new model for SUS

Specialists defend a new model for the SUS to expand its capacity to serve the population, with perennial public policies that are not dependent on economic crises, growth or health emergency situations. 60% of health expenditures today are private, despite Brazil having a public and universal system, unlike the US, for example, where the privatization of the sector penalizes those who cannot afford a health plan.

The Brazilian Association of Health Economics (ABRES), with support from the CNS, developed a new financing model for the SUS, which allows the expenditure ratio to be inverted, with the State assuming at least 60% of health expenditures in the country.

Moretti insisted on increasing the presence of the State in the social area, pointing out that even the US chose to invest in a strategy that could respond to the challenges of population size, such as the Biden Plan. “It makes no sense to cut public spending, society stagnates, things get worse,” he said. “The State is able to issue debt in its currency and spend when it has no revenue. Families, no”, compared Moretti.

“Governments, regardless of ideological bias, are learning that fiscal austerity, spending control, does not solve the problem. It is necessary to direct the budget towards expenditures that are relevant to respond to the challenges that societies have”.

A new investment model in the SUS, he argues, would even be positive for the economy, since the State diversifies production and jobs in the sector. “Part of this expense is paid for and is capable of generating very positive economic effects for the country to resume a path of development”.

