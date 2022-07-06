Suspect for drone attack on Lula’s act in Minas Gerais is arrested

Agricultural rancher Rodrigo Luiz Pereira, named as one of the authors of the drone attack carried out during an event by presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in Uberlândia, was arrested this Saturday 2.

The arrest was requested by the Federal Public Ministry after identifying irregular acquisition of firearms by the farmer.

Perreira already has a previous conviction for embezzlement and robbery, crimes committed in Minas Gerais and Goiás.

On Friday the 1st, a search was carried out at addresses linked to the farmer.

The following day, the MPF said that the weapons purchase documents had been falsified and that Rodrigo had tried to destroy evidence, getting rid of a cell phone. One of the weapons registered in his name has not been located.

Based on the PF report, the arrest was ordered on Friday and carried out on Saturday.

Rodrigo and other men are investigated for using a drone to launch a liquid, possibly fly poison, on militants who were waiting for an act with the presence of Lula and the pre-candidate for Mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), in 15 of June.

The event marked the first joint appearance of the pre-candidates after the alliance between PT and PSD in the state.

Three men were arrested in the act for the irregular use of the drone, but were released after signing a detailed term at the police station.