TAP apologizes to customers after problems and flight cancellations

The lack of structure to meet the increased demand for flights made TAP Air Portugal apologize to customers, especially to those affected last weekend.

To try to alleviate the situation, the company’s CEO, Christine Ourmières-Widener, sent an email to passengers explaining the context of the drop in the quality of services provided and said that the team counts on users’ understanding.

“At this moment, we recognize that we are not offering the excellent service that we planned and that we want you to experience with us, given the crisis that air transport is going through and which, according to the most recent forecasts, is not expected to improve in the coming weeks, as a result of the steady increase in leisure and business travel. For all this, we offer you our most sincere apologies”, said the president of TAP.

He mentioned, in particular, that the last weekend was not easy for TAP due to several constraints.

On the scenario in the sector, Christine also reinforced the crisis facing air transport and that, according to the most recent forecasts, should not improve in the next few weeksdue to the steady increase in leisure and business travel.

Brazilians who recently traveled with TAP told Correio Braziliense that the company is not able to serve customers and, therefore, flights are being canceled and luggage lost. Many also mentioned the chaos at Portugal’s airports.

Apology from TAP

Among the justifications for the quality of service, the company explained that air transport, as well as its structure and complementary services, face a serious limitation of resources worldwide.

In addition, flight operations went from practically zero to about 90% of pre-pandemic levels, according to TAP.

In the message, the CEO highlighted that TAP employees have been working to rebuild the company and to regain the trust of the traveler.

TAP service channels

TAP Air Portugal offers assistance for information, reservations and changes on the following number 0800 888 2099. The service is open from Monday to Sunday, 24 hours a day.

As for the Customer Service, after the trips, contact must be made by phone 0800 727 2347, every day of the week, 24 hours a day.

Doubts can also be resolved on the airline’s website.

