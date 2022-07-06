TCU opens investigation into PEC of kindnesses

Minister Aroldo Cedraz was responsible for the process; investigation was requested by the MP with the TCU

The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) opened on Tuesday (5.Jul.2022) an investigation in the Court on the impacts of the so-called PEC of kindnesses. The investigation was a request from the MP (Public Ministry) to the court, which asks that the federal government be prevented from taking measures that break the spending ceiling.

The minister responsible for the investigation will be Aroldo Cedraz. The Court will analyze the MP’s request to determine whether the PEC compromises public accounts.

At the opening of the process, the TCU says that there may be “possible setback for the country” in relation to fiscal balance and the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

The proposal was dubbed the PEC of kindnesses and recognizes a state of emergency to authorize the government to create and expand social programs in an election year. For Deputy Attorney General Lucas Furtado, who signed the investigation request, there is a possible non-compliance with the electoral law. Read the full representation (359 KB). PEC Kamikaze is another nickname for the proposal under discussion. “To know, evaluate and prevent the Federal Government, with regard to recent measures aimed at easing the spending ceiling, from compromising the fiscal balance of public accounts and from disregarding elementary principles of Financial Law and the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) possible setback for the country”, tells the subject of the case in court. “Determine that, given the imminence of approval of the PEC “Kamikaze”, the government will carry out studies and disclose how many people/families will receive the benefits created/extended with categorization by municipality, gender, age group and level of education, so that the Court Electoral Superior (TSE) can accurately examine whether there was abuse of political/economic power in the upcoming October elections”.

For Furtado, the proposed amendment is “blatantly unconstitutional” and the TCU must examine the compatibility of the management acts that may be carried out if the proposal is approved with the expenditure ceiling and the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

“The aforementioned PEC has the potential to increase the gap in public accounts by more than BRL 40 billion, once again easing the Spending Ceiling and further harming the Brazilian fiscal and economic scenario”declared the deputy attorney.

According to Furtado, the decree of the “Emergency state” it is a “subterfuge to evade the shackles of the electoral law”. He asks that the representation and decision of the TCU in the case be forwarded to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) so that the Court can assess whether the creation of new public expenditures goes against the limits of the electoral law.

According to Furtado, the electoral law prohibits the implementation of new benefits in the year the elections are held. “precisely to prevent candidates from using the public machine to gain an advantage in elections”.

According to experts consulted by the Power 360, the state of emergency would allow for an increase in Auxílio Brasil, for example. The issue, however, could cause questions in the Judiciary.

“I agree that the situation of the Brazilian population is worthy of attention and that the benefits sought by the PEC are important for a large part of the population. But the question is, why wait for the eve of the elections for the government to seek to alleviate the suffering of the population that has only increased during the current presidential administration?”asked Furtado.

The representation asks the TCU to order the government to carry out studies on the number of people who will receive the benefits to be created or expanded with the proposal. The objective is that the TSE can examine “whether there was abuse of political/economic power in the October elections”.

The PEC was approved in the Senate by 67 votes to 1 in the 2nd round last Thursday (June 30, 2022). The text is in the Chamber of Deputies. Deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE) is the rapporteur in the Lower House.

On Tuesday (July 5), the opposition postponed the vote on the PEC. The forecast is that the text will be analyzed again and voted on in committee as of Thursday (7.Jul).

The opinion approved in the Senate has an estimated cost of BRL 41.25 billion outside the spending ceiling. The benefits, approved less than 4 months before the election, on October 2, will be valid until the end of the year. Here is the full report (383 KB).

Read the main points of the measure: