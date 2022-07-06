TCU opens investigation into PEC that creates social benefits a few months before the elections | Policy

The investigation request was made by the Public Ministry with the TCU. For prosecutor Lucas Furtado, the creation of a state of emergency, provided for in the PEC, is a “subterfuge” for the government to boost social programs and “escape the shackles of the electoral law.”

By law, there can be neither creation nor increase of social programs in an election year. Except in exceptional cases, such as a state of emergency. The text of the PEC says that the soaring fuel price justifies the state of emergency.

“Wouldn’t the declaration of a ‘state of emergency’ be just a subterfuge to evade the shackles of the electoral law? In my opinion, yes”, said Furtado, author of the representation.

Upon opening the investigation, the TCU says it will analyze the MP’s request in order to verify whether the PEC compromises the balance of public accounts. The TCU stated that there may be a “setback for the country”

“Evaluate and prevent the federal government, with regard to recent measures aimed at easing the spending ceiling, from compromising the fiscal balance of public accounts and from disrespecting elementary principles of Financial Law and the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) in possible setback for the country”, said the TCU.

The TCU carries out the external accounting, financial and budgetary control of the Federal Public Administration and acts as an auxiliary body of the National Congress.

Possible abuse of economic power

The court will also ask the government to study the impact of the PEC, also known as PEC Kamikaze, due to the high volume of expenses it imposes on public coffers. The TCU wants data to know if there is abuse of economic power in the measure.

“Determine that, given the imminence of approval of the Kamikaze PEC, the government conduct studies and disclose how many people/families will receive the benefits created/extended with categorization by municipality, gender, age group and level of education, so that the Superior Court Electoral Council (TSE) can accurately examine whether there was abuse of political/economic power in the upcoming October elections,” the TCU wrote.

‘Personal promotion of authorities’

In the MP’s request to the TCU, prosecutor Lucas Furtado also warned of the risk of the government using the measures to carry out electoral propaganda.

“The publicity of acts, programs, works, services and campaigns of public bodies must have an educational, informative or social orientation character, and it cannot contain names, symbols or images that characterize personal promotion of authorities or public servants”, said the prosecutor. .