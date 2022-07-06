Teenager is victim of human rabies in DF and is hospitalized in hospital ICU | Federal District

IN MG: What is known about human rabies deaths in a month in Minas Gerais

The infection occurred on May 21, after he was scratched by a cat. As of June 15, the teenager began to experience fever, pain in the body, eyes and joints. The SES only reported that the boy is a resident of the DF, but did not give other details.

“For reasons of preserving the family, we will not pass identification or where he is hospitalized”, said the director of Epidemiological Surveillance, Fabiano dos Anjos.

In 1978, the infected patient was a child, aged between 5 and 11 years, resident of the DF. According to SES, he was attacked by a dog.

Anti-rabies vaccination campaign in DF in archive image — Photo: Matheus Oliveira/Arquivo-SES

Because of the case, he anticipated the start of the rabies vaccination campaign in animals for this Wednesday (6), from 9 am. There are fixed posts throughout the year, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Click here for rabies vaccination locations

According to an estimate by the Health Department, the population of dogs and cats in the DF is 345,033, of which 308,419 are dogs and 36,613 are cats. The expectation is to vaccinate at least 80% of the animal population.

According to the Health Department, “rabies is an acute viral infectious disease that affects mammals and can be transmitted to humans (anthropozoonosis) by biting, licking and scratching animals infected with the rabies virus”.

The disorder is characterized by neurological symptoms and, according to the folder, “is an almost always fatal disease (practically 100% of cases progress to death), for which the best prevention measure is pre- or post-exposure vaccination.” .

The virus is transmitted through the saliva of animals. The SES-DF states that “the last diagnosed case of rabies in dogs was in 2000 and, in cats, in 2001”.

“Vaccinating pets is the best preventive measure. Also, avoid touching stray dogs and cats, never touching bats or wild animals,” said Fabiano dos Anjos.

Between May and June of this year, at least four children and adolescents died from rabies in Minas Gerais.

Rabies vaccine and serum for humans

According to the DF Health Department, the vaccine and anti-rabies serum for humans are currently available at the following public health units:

North Wing Regional Hospital (Hran)

Taguatinga Regional Hospital (HRT)

Hospital Regional do Gama (HRG)

Santa Maria Regional Hospital (HRSM)

Planaltina Regional Hospital (HRP)

Sobradinho Regional Hospital (HRS)

Ceilândia Regional Hospital (HRC)

Brazlândia Regional Hospital (HRBz)

Regional Hospital of the Eastern Region (former Hospital do Paranoá)

Basic Health Units (UBSs) listed on the SES-DF website

What are the symptoms of the disease?

The disease may show no symptoms for a period of 45 days. But according to the Ministry of Health, the incubation time can change according to different factors. Among them, the part of the body and the depth of the bite; and if the victim is a child – when the disease develops most rapidly.

general malaise;

small temperature rise;

loss of appetite;

headache;

nausea;

sore throat;

weakness;

irritability;

restlessness;

feeling of anguish.

Signs may remain for 2 to 10 days after the incubation period.

Avoid touching or touching unfamiliar, unowned dogs and cats, especially when they are feeding, with puppies or sleeping;

Never touch bats or other wild animals directly, especially when they are lying on the ground or in unusual situations;

Communicate to environmental surveillance, when finding suspected rabies or dead for collection and analysis;

In case of aggression does not kill the animal, immediately seek a health unit;

Vaccinate your dogs and cats annually against rabies. Vaccination of dogs and cats is offered throughout the year at the posts located in the Health Inspectorate of Brazlândia, Gama, Ceilândia, Planaltina, Recanto das Emas, Paranoá, São Sebastião and in the Environmental Surveillance Directorate (Dival/zoonosis).

It is the owner’s duty to care for and care for their animals. If there is a desire to walk dogs and cats on public roads, it is necessary to use a leash, a leash, avoiding annoyance for the owner and other pedestrians.