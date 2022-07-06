Teenager scratched by cat ends up in ICU

A young man aged between 15 and 19 is hospitalized in serious condition in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after contracting human rabies in the Federal District. The information was confirmed yesterday by the SES-DF (Department of Health of the Federal District) at a press conference, which announced the anticipation of the Anti-rabies Vaccination Campaign for today.

The boy was scratched on the arm by a cat on June 15, but it was not until a week later that he began to show symptoms such as body pain, joint pain and eye pain. To preserve the family and the boy, the folder did not give further details of the case, such as his identity and exact age.

The director of Epidemiological Surveillance of the secretariat, Fabiano Martins, recommended that the person who suffered a scratch from a cat or dog seek medical help.

“There are two treatments: treatment with serum and treatment with vaccine. Treatment with the vaccine is prophylactic, but the protection that the vaccine will provide for the person exposed to the risk takes a longer time. The serum is a natural protection, then it will inhibit any immediate infection. Whoever is able to assess whether the person is going to take the serum or the vaccine is the health professional”, explained the director.

The epidemiologist also said that it is not necessary to panic, as rabies is a disease capable of prevention. “The simple act of washing the lesion with soap and water after the incident, is capable of reducing the chances and possibilities of contamination of the lesion. Of course, this isolated measure does not solve, but if the person does not do it at home, when she goes to the hospital the first procedure to be taken is to wash the place”.

As for the animal, Martins said its whereabouts are unknown. The deputy director of Environmental Surveillance at SES-DF, Lauricio Monteiro Cruz, called attention to not killing the animal in case of aggression, and it is necessary to immediately seek a health unit to investigate what happened.

The rabies virus is present in the saliva of infected animals and is transmitted primarily through bites and, eventually, by scratching and licking mucous membranes or injured skin, according to the SES.

Rabies Vaccination

The Department of Health warned the population to anticipate the Anti-rabies Vaccination Campaign starting today. The preventive measure was necessary because of the confirmation of the human rabies case.

The Federal District has not recorded cases of the disease in humans since 1978, according to the Health Department. The last diagnosed case of rabies in dogs was in 2000 and, in cats, in 2001. The rabies virus circulates in the DF in bats, cattle, horses and other animals.

Vaccination in dogs and cats

The Ministry of Health has had the PNPR (National Rabies Prophylaxis Program) since 1973 to maintain, in the short term, a portion of dogs and cats immune to the virus. It is estimated that the population of dogs and cats in the entire Federal District is 345,033, of which 308,419 are dogs and 36,613 are cats. The expectation is to vaccinate at least 80% of the animal population, according to the SES.