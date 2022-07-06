‘Tell it the way it happened’

The first trailer released for “Brutal Pact: the murder of Daniella Perez” puts an end to doubts about whether Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz, convicted of the crime, would be heard or not in the documentary. The decision was taken by the directors at the request of Glória Perez. “I always wanted to tell the way it happened,” she says in the doc.

This was a demand made by the author for her to authorize and accept to participate in the project, which promises new revelations about the crime that took place almost 30 years ago.

Daniela Perez died on December 28, 1992 Photo: Paulo R. Fonseca

Glória Perez not only agreed to talk about her daughter’s murder, but was heard for several days. She also shared with the documentary team her entire collection about Daniella.

In an excerpt of the documentary, which premieres on the 21st on HBO Max, the author shows a cover of the extinct magazine “Amiga” talking about the murder, with a photo of the actress with Guilherme de Pádua, made for the soap opera “De corpo e alma”. “This is much more aggressive than the photos of her at the scene. This is like continuing to kill the person”, says Glória.