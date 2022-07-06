Tenório is caught by his son after stealing José Leôncio

Tenório in “Pantanal” (Reproduction Globo)

Tenório (Murilo Benício) no longer fools anyone in “Pantanal”. His children and employees already know that the landowner is a thief, and they are also suspicious of the illegal activities of grilagem (land theft) practiced by him in several Brazilian states.

Marcelo (Lucas Leto), who has just arrived in the Pantanal”, will be alerted by Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) about his father, and will decide to question the farmer for stealing cattle from José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) .

“I’m not accusing you of anything, I’m just trying to understand the situation properly”, says Marcelo, seeing his father getting involved in an explanation that should be simple. “You should start by trying to explain where all this ingratitude comes from”, Tenório counters, trying to deviate from the subject.

What the other characters don’t know is that Tenório was responsible for the land theft that ended Juma’s family. In Paraná, Maria Marruá and her husband, Gil, had their land stolen and their three children murdered by the land grabbing commanded by the character.

Revelation of Trinity

The Cramullion, demonic entity embodied by Trinity (Gabriel Sater) in “Pantanal” is already one of the most important characters in history. Through the pawn, the entity has already offered pacts to Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Tadeu (José Loreto) and even tried to communicate with Irma (Camila Morgado). This time, Trindade will receive the visit of the Cramulhão in the middle of a viola circle and put Tenório (Murilo Benício) in a tight spot.

On José Leôncio’s farm, all the peons will be gathered for a viola circle and Tibério (Guito) and Trindade will have to present an unprecedented fashion. Trindade will then announce that she is going to tell the story of a little boy and the son of a cat.

The host will soon explain that boinha is the son of a rural worker, slang for a rural worker who moves from place to place in search of work. Then, Tenório will say that Gato is a truck driver who rents the temporary workers who will work in the fields. Gradually, Tenório realizes that Trindade is writing a song about a case from his childhood, about a man who transported temporary workers and died at the hands of the farmer.

Meanwhile, in São Paulo, Roberto (Caue Campos) begins to conduct an investigation to understand if his father is in fact a murderer. Tenorio’s son will read all the documents hidden by Tenorio, but he won’t find any definitive proof.