The best selling cars in June 2022

The national market fell by 5.42% compared to May, with 165,470 cars and light commercial vehicles being registered, which led to a drop of 2.41% compared to the same period in 2021.
In the year, Brazil is down 15.41% with 851,444 units, and in 2021, the country had already passed the mark of 1 million cars sold…
In this environment, Fiat maintains a big advantage over VW, with GM further away, as well as Hyundai. Toyota and Jeep appear next, with Renault seventh.
Nissan is barely overtaken by Peugeot, which advances in the Top 10, knocking Honda down to tenth position and, by very close, Citroën did not take the Japanese’s place.
Caoa Chery did well and Mitsubishi approached the Sino-Brazilian, while Ford is in the middle with BMW, which put distance to Mercedes-Benz.
Kia, RAM and Iveco pushed Volvo to the back of the pack, with Audi dropping out of the Top 20.
Among automobiles, close to dying, the Gol returns to the place that was its during its 27-year reign as sales leader.
The HB20 is left behind and now comes with a “VW” look. The T-Cross leads among SUVs for the month and year, followed by the Compass.
Cronos fell by parachute in fifth position, with Creta and Tracker following, in addition to Kwid, Pulse and Mobi closing the Top 10.
Highlight for the Peugeot 208, which became more popular and now takes the laurels of victory, however, still outside the Top 10.
In light commercials, Strada was slightly ahead of Gol in volume, while Toro still maintains an advantage over Hilux, which also does it for the S10.
Highlight for the L200 selling very well and for the RAM duo: 1500 and 3500, which close the Top 20 with more than 300 sold.
Direct sales represented 51.36% of registrations, with Fiat leading with 23.33%, followed by VW with 18.10% and Jeep with 10.10%.
Check out the 21 best-selling brands, 80 cars and 50 light commercials in June 2022 below, in addition to direct sales:
brands
1st FIAT 34,856 21.06%
2nd VW 24,806 14.99%
3rd GM 19,113 11.55%
4th HYUNDAI 16,652 10.06%
5th TOYOTA 16,461 9.95%
6th JEEP 11,655 7.04%
7th RENAULT 11,164 6.75%
8th NISSAN 5,509 3.33%
9th PEUGEOT 5,016 3.03%
10th HONDA 4,016 2.43%
11th CITROEN 3,971 2.40%
12th CAOA CHERY 2,914 1.76%
13th MITSUBISHI 2,240 1.35%
14th FORD 2048 1.24%
15th BMW 1,568 0.95%
16th M.BENZ 610 0.37%
17th KIA 380 0.23%
18th RAM 353 0.21%
19th IVECO 314 0.19%
20th VOLVO 314 0.19%
21st AUDI 308 0.19%
Automobiles
1st VW/GOL 9,435
2nd HYUNDAI/HB20 7,938
3rd VW/T CROSS 6,309
4th JEEP/COMPASS 6,104
5th FIAT/CHRONOS 6,047
6th HYUNDAI / CRETE 5,924
7th GM/TRACKER 5,312
8th RENAULT/KWID 5,043
9th FIAT/PULSE 4,839
10th FIAT/MOBI 4,725
11th PEUGEOT/208 4,349
12th NISSAN/KICKS 4,315
13th JEEP/RENEGADE 4,123
14th GM/ONIX 3,949
15th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 3,920
16th GM/ONIX PLUS 3,874
17th TOYOTA/COROLLA 3,834
18th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 3,664
19th VW/VOYAGE 3603
20th FIAT/ARGO 3097
21st VW/NIVUS 2,930
22nd HYUNDAI/HB20S 2,499
23rd HONDA/CITY 2,431
24th TOYOTA/YARIS HB 2,239
25th RENAULT/DUSTER 1,839
26th HONDA/CITY HATCH 1,564
27th GM/SPIN 1,539
28th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,426
29th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 1,276
30th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 1,169
31st RENAULT/SANDERO 1,062
32nd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 1,028
33rd GM/CRUZE SEDAN 946
34th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 910
35th RENAULT/LOGAN 895
36th VW/TAOS 837
37th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 744
38th BMW/X1 470
39th VW/VIRTUS 415
40th NISSAN/VERSA 364
41st MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 358
42nd BMW/320I 317
43rd VW/POLO 248
44th BMW/X3 246
45th HYUNDAI/TUCSON 240
46th FORD/BRONCO 229
47th GM/EQUINOX 227
48th RENAULT/CAPTUR 209
49th VW/JETTA 178
50th TOYOTA/RAV4 169
51st GM/CROSS HATCH 150
52nd MITSUBISHI/PAJERO 138
53rd RENAULT/ZOE 129
54th GM/TRAILBLAZER 126
55th PEUGEOT/2008 125
56th LR/DISCOVERY 123
57th VOLVO/XC40 122
58th BMW/X5 106
59th BMW/330E 105
60th BMW/X4 104
61st AUDI/Q5 102
62nd FORD/TERRITORY 95
63rd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 94
64th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 91
65th MITSUBISHI/OUTLANDER 90
66th VOLVO/XC60 84
67th FIAT/SIENA 83
68th MB/CLA 250 76
69th PORSCHE/MACAN 74
70th PORSCHE/911 69
71st KIA/STONIC 64
72nd JAC/E-JS1 56
73rd AUDI/A3 SEDAN 41
74th MINI/COOPER 41
75th KIA/CERATO 39
76th NISSAN/LEAF 36
77th MB/CLASS C 34
78th PORSCHE/TAYCAN 34
79th BMW/I3 30
80th FORD/MUSTANG 30
light commercials
1st FIAT / ROAD 9,840
2nd FIAT/TORO 4,481
3rd TOYOTA/HILUX 3,845
4th GM/S10 2,965
5th MITSUBISHI/L200 1,654
6th FIAT/FIORINO 1,572
7th FORD/RANGER 1,335
8th RENAULT/OROCH 931
9th NISSAN/FRONTIER 792
10th VW/SAVEIRO 755
11th RENAULT/MASTER 663
12th RENAULT/KANGOO 393
13th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 339
14th CITROEN/JUMPY 278
15th FORD/MAVERICK 243
16th KIA/K2500 230
17th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 164
18th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 154
19th RAM/3500 151
20th RAM/1500 150
21st FIAT/DUCATO 131
22nd FORD/TRANSIT 108
23rd PEUGEOT/PARTNER 91
24th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 314 85
25th VW/AMAROK 83
26th IVECO/DAILY 30-130 78
27th IVECO/DAILY 70
28th EFFA/V21 70
29th RAM/2500 52
30th HYUNDAI/HR 35
31st M.BENZ/SPRINTER 18
32º PEUGEOT/BOXER 16
33rd EFFA/V22 14
34th CITROEN/JUMPER 12
35th FIAT/SCUDO 12
36th FOTON/AUMARK 3.5-14DT 11
37th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 315 8
38th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 8
39th JAC/v260 7
40th FOTON/AUMARK 1039 7
41st KIA/UK2500 5
42nd GM/MONTANA 4
43rd EFFA/V25 3
44th JAC/IEV750 3
45th FORD/F1000 2
46th FORD/F150 2
47th EFFA/K01 2
48th JAC/IEV 330P 2
49th CITROEN/BERLINGO 1
50th GM / SILVERADO 1
DIRECT SALES
Automobiles
1st VW/GOL 7,642
2nd FIAT/CHRONOS 5,067
3rd HYUNDAI/HB20 4,824
4th JEEP/COMPASS 4,681
5th PEUGEOT/208 4,187
6th VW/VOYAGE 3585
7th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 3,553
8th VW/T CROSS 2,826
9th JEEP/RENEGADE 2,716
10th NISSAN/KICKS 2,387
11th FIAT/MOBI 2,136
12th RENAULT/KWID 2,134
13th FIAT/ARGO 1,698
14th HYUNDAI/HB20S 1,624
15th GM/TRACKER 1,276
16th RENAULT/DUSTER 1,250
17th TOYOTA/COROLLA 1,222
18th HYUNDAI / CRETE 1,191
19th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,184
20th GM/SPIN 1,118
21st FIAT/PULSE 939
22nd GM/ONIX PLUS 908
23rd RENAULT/SANDERO 829
24th GM/ONIX 807
25th RENAULT/LOGAN 802
26th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 587
27th HONDA/CITY 489
28th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 393
29th VW/NIVUS 355
30th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 337
31st GM/CRUZE SEDAN 316
32nd TOYOTA/YARIS HB 252
33rd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 221
34th HYUNDAI/TUCSON 197
35th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 150
36th MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 147
37th GM/EQUINOX 129
38th RENAULT/ZOE 129
39th VW/TAOS 124
40th VOLVO/XC40 122
41st FORD/BRONCO 103
42nd PEUGEOT/2008 101
43rd HONDA/CITY HATCH 100
44th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 89
45th PEUGEOT/3008 87
46th AUDI/Q5 85
47th VOLVO/XC60 84
48th RENAULT/CAPTUR 83
49th GM/TRAILBLAZER 81
50th VW/VIRTUS 80
light commercials
1st FIAT/STRADA 6.320
2nd FIAT/TORO 2,536
3rd GM/S10 2,332
4th TOYOTA/HILUX 1,192
5th FIAT/FIORINO 1015
6th MITSUBISHI/L200 849
7th RENAULT/OROCH 759
8th FORD/RANGER 745
9th VW/SAVEIRO 744
10th RENAULT/MASTER 566
11th NISSAN/FRONTIER 412
12th RENAULT/KANGOO 393
13th FORD/MAVERICK 176
14th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 164
15th RAM/3500 150
16th RAM/1500 149
17th CITROEN/JUMPY 145
18th FIAT/DUCATO 83
19th RAM/2500 52
20th FORD/TRANSIT 40
21st PEUGEOT/PARTNER 33
22nd VW/MAN/EXPRESS 25
23rd FIAT/SCUDO 12
24th PEUGEOT/BOXER 7
25th CITROEN/JUMPER 3
26th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 3
27th VW/AMAROK 3
28th GM/MONTANA 2