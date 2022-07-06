The best selling cars in June 2022

The national market fell by 5.42% compared to May, with 165,470 cars and light commercial vehicles being registered, which led to a drop of 2.41% compared to the same period in 2021.

In the year, Brazil is down 15.41% with 851,444 units, and in 2021, the country had already passed the mark of 1 million cars sold…

In this environment, Fiat maintains a big advantage over VW, with GM further away, as well as Hyundai. Toyota and Jeep appear next, with Renault seventh.

Nissan is barely overtaken by Peugeot, which advances in the Top 10, knocking Honda down to tenth position and, by very close, Citroën did not take the Japanese’s place.

Caoa Chery did well and Mitsubishi approached the Sino-Brazilian, while Ford is in the middle with BMW, which put distance to Mercedes-Benz.

Kia, RAM and Iveco pushed Volvo to the back of the pack, with Audi dropping out of the Top 20.

Among automobiles, close to dying, the Gol returns to the place that was its during its 27-year reign as sales leader.

The HB20 is left behind and now comes with a “VW” look. The T-Cross leads among SUVs for the month and year, followed by the Compass.

Cronos fell by parachute in fifth position, with Creta and Tracker following, in addition to Kwid, Pulse and Mobi closing the Top 10.

Highlight for the Peugeot 208, which became more popular and now takes the laurels of victory, however, still outside the Top 10.

In light commercials, Strada was slightly ahead of Gol in volume, while Toro still maintains an advantage over Hilux, which also does it for the S10.

Highlight for the L200 selling very well and for the RAM duo: 1500 and 3500, which close the Top 20 with more than 300 sold.

Direct sales represented 51.36% of registrations, with Fiat leading with 23.33%, followed by VW with 18.10% and Jeep with 10.10%.

Check out the 21 best-selling brands, 80 cars and 50 light commercials in June 2022 below, in addition to direct sales:

brands

1st FIAT 34,856 21.06%

2nd VW 24,806 14.99%

3rd GM 19,113 11.55%

4th HYUNDAI 16,652 10.06%

5th TOYOTA 16,461 9.95%

6th JEEP 11,655 7.04%

7th RENAULT 11,164 6.75%

8th NISSAN 5,509 3.33%

9th PEUGEOT 5,016 3.03%

10th HONDA 4,016 2.43%

11th CITROEN 3,971 2.40%

12th CAOA CHERY 2,914 1.76%

13th MITSUBISHI 2,240 1.35%

14th FORD 2048 1.24%

15th BMW 1,568 0.95%

16th M.BENZ 610 0.37%

17th KIA 380 0.23%

18th RAM 353 0.21%

19th IVECO 314 0.19%

20th VOLVO 314 0.19%

21st AUDI 308 0.19%

Automobiles

1st VW/GOL 9,435

2nd HYUNDAI/HB20 7,938

3rd VW/T CROSS 6,309

4th JEEP/COMPASS 6,104

5th FIAT/CHRONOS 6,047

6th HYUNDAI / CRETE 5,924

7th GM/TRACKER 5,312

8th RENAULT/KWID 5,043

9th FIAT/PULSE 4,839

10th FIAT/MOBI 4,725

11th PEUGEOT/208 4,349

12th NISSAN/KICKS 4,315

13th JEEP/RENEGADE 4,123

14th GM/ONIX 3,949

15th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 3,920

16th GM/ONIX PLUS 3,874

17th TOYOTA/COROLLA 3,834

18th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 3,664

19th VW/VOYAGE 3603

20th FIAT/ARGO 3097

21st VW/NIVUS 2,930

22nd HYUNDAI/HB20S 2,499

23rd HONDA/CITY 2,431

24th TOYOTA/YARIS HB 2,239

25th RENAULT/DUSTER 1,839

26th HONDA/CITY HATCH 1,564

27th GM/SPIN 1,539

28th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,426

29th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 1,276

30th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 1,169

31st RENAULT/SANDERO 1,062

32nd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 1,028

33rd GM/CRUZE SEDAN 946

34th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 910

35th RENAULT/LOGAN 895

36th VW/TAOS 837

37th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 744

38th BMW/X1 470

39th VW/VIRTUS 415

40th NISSAN/VERSA 364

41st MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 358

42nd BMW/320I 317

43rd VW/POLO 248

44th BMW/X3 246

45th HYUNDAI/TUCSON 240

46th FORD/BRONCO 229

47th GM/EQUINOX 227

48th RENAULT/CAPTUR 209

49th VW/JETTA 178

50th TOYOTA/RAV4 169

51st GM/CROSS HATCH 150

52nd MITSUBISHI/PAJERO 138

53rd RENAULT/ZOE 129

54th GM/TRAILBLAZER 126

55th PEUGEOT/2008 125

56th LR/DISCOVERY 123

57th VOLVO/XC40 122

58th BMW/X5 106

59th BMW/330E 105

60th BMW/X4 104

61st AUDI/Q5 102

62nd FORD/TERRITORY 95

63rd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 94

64th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 91

65th MITSUBISHI/OUTLANDER 90

66th VOLVO/XC60 84

67th FIAT/SIENA 83

68th MB/CLA 250 76

69th PORSCHE/MACAN 74

70th PORSCHE/911 69

71st KIA/STONIC 64

72nd JAC/E-JS1 56

73rd AUDI/A3 SEDAN 41

74th MINI/COOPER 41

75th KIA/CERATO 39

76th NISSAN/LEAF 36

77th MB/CLASS C 34

78th PORSCHE/TAYCAN 34

79th BMW/I3 30

80th FORD/MUSTANG 30

light commercials

1st FIAT / ROAD 9,840

2nd FIAT/TORO 4,481

3rd TOYOTA/HILUX 3,845

4th GM/S10 2,965

5th MITSUBISHI/L200 1,654

6th FIAT/FIORINO 1,572

7th FORD/RANGER 1,335

8th RENAULT/OROCH 931

9th NISSAN/FRONTIER 792

10th VW/SAVEIRO 755

11th RENAULT/MASTER 663

12th RENAULT/KANGOO 393

13th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 339

14th CITROEN/JUMPY 278

15th FORD/MAVERICK 243

16th KIA/K2500 230

17th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 164

18th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 154

19th RAM/3500 151

20th RAM/1500 150

21st FIAT/DUCATO 131

22nd FORD/TRANSIT 108

23rd PEUGEOT/PARTNER 91

24th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 314 85

25th VW/AMAROK 83

26th IVECO/DAILY 30-130 78

27th IVECO/DAILY 70

28th EFFA/V21 70

29th RAM/2500 52

30th HYUNDAI/HR 35

31st M.BENZ/SPRINTER 18

32º PEUGEOT/BOXER 16

33rd EFFA/V22 14

34th CITROEN/JUMPER 12

35th FIAT/SCUDO 12

36th FOTON/AUMARK 3.5-14DT 11

37th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 315 8

38th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 8

39th JAC/v260 7

40th FOTON/AUMARK 1039 7

41st KIA/UK2500 5

42nd GM/MONTANA 4

43rd EFFA/V25 3

44th JAC/IEV750 3

45th FORD/F1000 2

46th FORD/F150 2

47th EFFA/K01 2

48th JAC/IEV 330P 2

49th CITROEN/BERLINGO 1

50th GM / SILVERADO 1

DIRECT SALES

Automobiles

1st VW/GOL 7,642

2nd FIAT/CHRONOS 5,067

3rd HYUNDAI/HB20 4,824

4th JEEP/COMPASS 4,681

5th PEUGEOT/208 4,187

6th VW/VOYAGE 3585

7th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 3,553

8th VW/T CROSS 2,826

9th JEEP/RENEGADE 2,716

10th NISSAN/KICKS 2,387

11th FIAT/MOBI 2,136

12th RENAULT/KWID 2,134

13th FIAT/ARGO 1,698

14th HYUNDAI/HB20S 1,624

15th GM/TRACKER 1,276

16th RENAULT/DUSTER 1,250

17th TOYOTA/COROLLA 1,222

18th HYUNDAI / CRETE 1,191

19th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,184

20th GM/SPIN 1,118

21st FIAT/PULSE 939

22nd GM/ONIX PLUS 908

23rd RENAULT/SANDERO 829

24th GM/ONIX 807

25th RENAULT/LOGAN 802

26th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 587

27th HONDA/CITY 489

28th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 393

29th VW/NIVUS 355

30th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 337

31st GM/CRUZE SEDAN 316

32nd TOYOTA/YARIS HB 252

33rd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 221

34th HYUNDAI/TUCSON 197

35th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 150

36th MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 147

37th GM/EQUINOX 129

38th RENAULT/ZOE 129

39th VW/TAOS 124

40th VOLVO/XC40 122

41st FORD/BRONCO 103

42nd PEUGEOT/2008 101

43rd HONDA/CITY HATCH 100

44th TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 89

45th PEUGEOT/3008 87

46th AUDI/Q5 85

47th VOLVO/XC60 84

48th RENAULT/CAPTUR 83

49th GM/TRAILBLAZER 81

50th VW/VIRTUS 80

light commercials

1st FIAT/STRADA 6.320

2nd FIAT/TORO 2,536

3rd GM/S10 2,332

4th TOYOTA/HILUX 1,192

5th FIAT/FIORINO 1015

6th MITSUBISHI/L200 849

7th RENAULT/OROCH 759

8th FORD/RANGER 745

9th VW/SAVEIRO 744

10th RENAULT/MASTER 566

11th NISSAN/FRONTIER 412

12th RENAULT/KANGOO 393

13th FORD/MAVERICK 176

14th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 164

15th RAM/3500 150

16th RAM/1500 149

17th CITROEN/JUMPY 145

18th FIAT/DUCATO 83

19th RAM/2500 52

20th FORD/TRANSIT 40

21st PEUGEOT/PARTNER 33

22nd VW/MAN/EXPRESS 25

23rd FIAT/SCUDO 12

24th PEUGEOT/BOXER 7

25th CITROEN/JUMPER 3

26th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 3

27th VW/AMAROK 3

28th GM/MONTANA 2

[Fonte: Fenabrave]