The Boys cast arrives in Brazil and Homelander goes to the Palmeiras game

Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Jensen Ackles, Karen Fukuhara, Claudia Doumit, Nathan Mitchell and Antony Starr are in Brazil. All of them are part of the main cast of the boys, Amazon Prime Video series that airs the final episode of its 3rd season this Friday (8). In addition to them, Eric Kripke, creator of the production, also arrived in São Paulo recently.

Between July 4th and 7th, 2022, from Monday to Thursday of this week, a specific event on the streaming platform took place this Tuesday morning (5th) in the capital of São Paulo. The idea is for the series to be widely publicized and numerous interviews to be carried out with journalists linked to entertainment portals.

In fact, on the agenda of Antony Starr, interpreter of the hero Homelander, there is a participation in the next game of Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, scheduled for next Wednesday (6). The team will enter the field to play against Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, during the round of 16 of the Libertadores de América and so far more than 37,000 tickets have been sold.

This specific information was shared via Twitter by journalist João Abel, who also took advantage of his meeting with Starr to record a video with him. The actor explained that he intends to return to Brazil with more time to visit more places.

I swear I didn’t mention palm trees at any time lol I just wanted to know what he wanted to do in Brazil besides the events agenda and he said he’s going to the game pic.twitter.com/9Rr5ZOQWYg — joão abel ?? (@joaoabel_) July 5, 2022

the boys: learn more about the Amazon Prime Video series

Based on the comics of the same name by writers Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the boys tells the story of two antagonistic groups: the first of them is formed by Seven controversial heroes, led by Vought International, an extremely perverse company.

The second is made up of people who want to end the hegemony of these heroes, including Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), who is recruited by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) in the first episode after suffering a traumatic event.

In the 3rd season, several controversies arose, mainly due to the announcement of the episode focused on the arc herogasmstraight from the comics.

Aired on June 24, however, the narrative surprised the audience, mainly by presenting the great titular event as a context for the meeting of two very important characters, which includes Homelander (Starr) and the Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

So don’t miss out! The final episode of season 3 of the boys arrives on Amazon Prime Video streaming this Friday (7).