The discovery that could help understand the force that allows atoms to exist

  Pallab Ghosh
  BBC Science Correspondent

Image shows baryons (particles made up of three quarks) colliding

Credit, EQUINOX GRAPHICS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

photo caption,

‘Exotic’ particles are produced during subatomic collisions

Scientists have discovered new “exotic” configurations of quarks, the smallest particles known to mankind.

Quarks are the subatomic particles that make up other subatomic particles, known as hadrons.

Protons and neutrons, which make up the nucleus of atoms, are types of hadrons. Each of the protons and neutrons are composed of three quarks.

Particles discovered in the latter contained “exotic” configurations of quarks: instead of three, they are made up of four or five quarks (tetraquarks and pentaquarks).

