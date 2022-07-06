The discovery that could help understand the force that allows atoms to exist

Pallab Ghosh

BBC Science Correspondent

6 hours ago

Credit, EQUINOX GRAPHICS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY photo caption, ‘Exotic’ particles are produced during subatomic collisions

Scientists have discovered new “exotic” configurations of quarks, the smallest particles known to mankind.

Quarks are the subatomic particles that make up other subatomic particles, known as hadrons.

Protons and neutrons, which make up the nucleus of atoms, are types of hadrons. Each of the protons and neutrons are composed of three quarks.

Particles discovered in the latter contained “exotic” configurations of quarks: instead of three, they are made up of four or five quarks (tetraquarks and pentaquarks).

Now, scientists have made three new discoveries: a pentaquark and two never-before-seen tetraquarks.

The existence of these particles with a “different” configuration was verified by scientists at the Large Hadron Collider, the largest particle accelerator in the world, which is located in Switzerland. With the three new discoveries, the number of particles with exotic quark configurations rises to 21.

The new structures are formed by the collision of subatomic particles and exist for an instant so short that it is even difficult to imagine – they last for a thousandth of a billionth of a billionth of a second.

Despite their extremely brief existence, these particles travel at a speed close to the speed of light, leaving “trails” of a few millimeters that are analyzed by researchers.

Scientists are excited about the characteristics of the three new particles. The new pentaquark releases particles that none of the others produce when decomposing. And the two new tetraquarks have the same mass, which suggests they may be the first pair of exotic structures discovered.

Credit, Cern photo caption, The discovery was made in the world’s largest particle accelerator

the strong force

But more importantly, according to the researchers, the latest findings mean that there are now enough of these particles to create a categorization and organization – like that of the elements in the periodic table.

This is essential for creating a theory and discovering the valid set of rules for this exotic matter.

Physicists are discussing this issue on Tuesday (5/7) at a meeting at the European Center for Nuclear Research, the institution that houses the Large Hadron Collider.

Understanding the differences between the smallest known particles may seem like a low priority issue. But the interaction of quarks happens through the so-called “strong force”, which holds the particles of atoms together – that is, which holds all the matter in the Universe.

Credit, Cern photo caption, Tetraquarks are particles made up of four quarks instead of three.

“Strong force is extremely difficult to calculate,” says Professor Chris Parks of the University of Manchester in the UK. “And we don’t have exact predictions of how tetraquarks and pentaquarks are made up. But we hope to be able to develop theories to better understand them.”

The Large Hadron Collider has recently undergone a major upgrade, and the researchers involved believe that this will make it possible to prove the existence of more exotic particles, which today only exist in theory.

Scientists hypothesize that some particles have up to six quarks.

What are quarks?

The idea that the matter of the world is made up of small indivisible particles – atoms – emerged in Greece in the 5th century BC, proposed by the Greek philosopher Democritus.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, scientific experiments showed that atoms were composed of smaller particles: electrons, neutrons, and protons.

And by the 1960s, it became clear that neutrons and protons themselves were made up of even smaller particles called quarks.

The science that studies this subatomic universe is called quantum physics, and it was its development that allowed the emergence of technologies such as nuclear energy and threats such as the atomic bomb.

In the 1960s, it was also discovered that the interaction of quarks with each other is linked to one of the fundamental forces of nature, the so-called strong force.

It is this strong force that maintains the unity of the nuclei of atoms, which in turn makes up all the matter in the Universe.