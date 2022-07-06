The importance of preparing the central nervous system for exercise – 06/07/2022

It is always necessary to perform a proper warm-up before starting any type of exercise, to improve performance, reduce the risk of injury and signal your body that you are starting an exercise, so you don’t start from scratch — and that also includes weight training.

Further it is necessary to prepare the central nervous system, CNS, for the activity to come. What you need to understand is that your central nervous system signals your muscles and prepares them for executions. So the better you can communicate your intentions for your workout and your body, the better you will perform during your workout.

The CNS is the part of the nervous system formed by the brain and spinal cord. The nervous system is fundamental for the perception of the world around us and also for the functioning of the body and the performance of activities, such as locomotion, reasoning and memory.

This central communication system uses another part of the nervous system, called the peripheral nervous system, or PNS, to send and receive messages throughout the body. When we exercise, it regulates our breathing, movement and muscle contraction.

The PNS is connected to your entire body and the brain and spinal cord (CNS). Nerves travel through the body, receiving signals from the CNS to muscles, fibers and organs and sending valuable information back to the brain.

There are two types of systems within the PNS: somatic and autonomous. The actions of the somatic nervous system are those that you control through voluntary efforts; the autonomous is involuntary and consists of actions such as breathing or your heart beating.

Your autonomic nervous system has two subcategories, the parasympathetic and the sympathetic. The sympathetic nervous system helps your body prepare to face stress, including the physical. The parasympathetic nervous system is responsible for relaxing and de-stressing, also described as “rest and digest”.

It is for this reason that, after training, it is advisable to perform some “cool down” movements and actions to return your body to a parasympathetic state, aiding in recovery and reducing the production of the stress hormone.

Knowing this information, in order to properly prepare your body, whether for weight training or other physical activity, it is essential to send the proper messages through the autonomic nervous system. But aren’t these involuntary commands? Yes, but you can still communicate your intentions so your body is ready for exercise and ready to go.

The benefits are many, including improving your performance, signaling the recruitment of more muscle fibers and preventing injuries, helping to break the plateau, controlling balance and coordination to help you in training.

That’s why it’s super important, before starting a workout, to signal your body that you’re entering a physically stressful situation. This concept is known as post-activation potentiation, or PAP, which helps increase strength and power production, which in turn improves your performance in weight training and other exercises.

Also, when you activate your nervous system, it can help increase the number of motor units you recruit, which are responsible for producing the force behind any voluntary or involuntary movement in the body.

Finally, training your CNS and paying attention can increase the likelihood that you will develop a mind-muscle connection and muscle memory for your future training.

A few tips to activate your CNS before a workout

– Do a general warm-up. It should use large muscle groups and be of low intensity. A general warm-up provides several benefits such as increased blood flow, speed of nerve impulse, supply of nutrients to muscles, removes metabolic by-products faster, facilitates the release of oxygen from hemoglobin and myoglobin, etc. Any aerobic activity will work, such as rowing, elliptical trainer, stairs, treadmill, or performing bodyweight movements such as light jumping jacks or jogging in place.

– Adding dynamic bodyweight moves will further help you prepare for more explosive moves. Keep the Borg scale from 1 to 10 between 5 to 6 and you should be able to speak clearly without pausing during this effort. Some examples are side jumps, kicks, front jumps, squat jumps, mountain climbers, etc.

– Incorporate explosive moves, they can excite and prepare your CNS for bodybuilding. These types of movements require strength and speed. Plyometric exercises are an excellent example of this. You can optimize your warm-up by performing explosive actions that match the body parts and muscle groups you will be training. An example: before a training session involving barbell squats or before the bench press, do plyometric push-ups. These moves will also do a double duty, increasing your heart rate, increasing blood flow, and improving mobility before exercise.

Warming up your body helps prepare you for the work ahead. Activating your central nervous system will increase your performance by increasing the recruitment of motor neurons and engaging your sympathetic nervous system so you can better handle stress.

While this process may seem complex, preparing your nervous system is as simple as warming up with some light aerobic activity. Try this strategy before your next workout to see better performance and reduce the risk of injury.