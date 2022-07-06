The only certified electric aircraft in the world wins another certification

Image: Pipistrel





Pipistrel, the Slovenian company that became part of the Textron group in April of this year, announces this Tuesday, July 5th, that it has obtained type certification from the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UKCAA) for its Velis Electro model, the only certified electric aircraft in operation in the world.

Type certification also includes the Velis Electro, Explorer and Velis Club variant models.

The UKCAA certification comes two years after the week the Velis Electro achieved type certification by the EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), making it the first operating electric aircraft in the world to reach this milestone.

“Achieving UKCAA type certification is a major milestone for Pipistrel in the UK as well as the aviation industry at large,” says Gabriel Massey, President and Managing Director of Pipistrel. “The Velis Electro is now the only type-certified electric aircraft that can operate in the UK, and this opens up a world of possibilities for sustainable flying.”

“For us, electric aviation is the start of the runway to cleaner skies and we are delighted with the recent UKCAA approval of Velis Electro,” adds Sergey Grachev, founder of Fly About Aviation, Pipistrel’s UK distributor. “Now we can reach even more UK pilots and continue to tell the story of sustainable aviation.”

The Pipistrel Velis Electro will be on display at the Farnborough International Airshow, July 18-22, in Hall 4 with NEBOair, the world’s first electric ‘micro airline’.

