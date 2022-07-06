The Pope recalls Cardinal Hummes: he asked me not to forget the poor

In the telegram of sorrow for the death of Dom Cláudio, Francisco recalls the “long years of his dedicated and zealous service, always guided by evangelical values”, and his commitment “in recent years for the Church that walks in the Amazon”.

Vatican News

Pope Francis sent a telegram of condolence to the Metropolitan Archbishop of São Paulo, Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer, for the death of Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, last Monday (04/07).

Francis received “with deep regret the news of the death of the most eminent Cardinal Cláudio Hummes”, predecessor of Dom Odilo “in the pastoral leadership of the beloved Archdiocese of São Paulo”.









“I want to assure you of the suffrages that I raise to the Most High for the eternal rest of this dear brother. My prayers are also of gratitude to God for the long years of his dedicated and zealous service, always guided by evangelical values, to Holy Mother Church in the various pastoral tasks entrusted to him both in Brazil and in the Roman Curia, and for his commitment in recent years for the Church that walks in the Amazon”, the Pope emphasizes in the telegram.

“I always remember the words that Dom Cláudio said to me on March 13, 2013, asking me not to forget the poor”, writes Francis, sending his apostolic blessing to the Archbishop of São Paulo and to all who unite in prayer for the funeral of Cardinal Hummes, as a pledge of consolation and hope in eternal life.