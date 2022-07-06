“There is no need to panic”, says director of Surveillance on rabies in the DF

posted on 05/07/2022 18:10 / updated on 05/07/2022 18:11



After confirming the first case of rabies in the Federal District after 44 years of eradication of the disease in the capital, the Department of Health of the DF stated that the population is assured by public health and the vaccine. “It is a vaccine-preventable disease if you seek medical attention and take the necessary vaccine. There is a vaccine to protect against this disease. There is no need to panic”, says Fabiano Martins, director of epidemiological surveillance on the case of rabies in the Federal District.

The human rabies patient is a young man aged between 15 and 19 years. According to SES-DF, he was injured by a cat on May 21. “On the 20/6th he started to show the first symptoms and on the 22/6 he was admitted to the ICU with a more serious condition”, explains Martins. The teenager remains hospitalized and is in serious condition. So far, 13 people have been identified who had contact with the animal carrying the disease. According to the folder, all have already been counted and started the prophylaxis process. The animal carrying the disease is missing.

what is the disease

Rabies is a zoonotic disease — which passes from animals to humans and vice versa — transmitted by a deadly virus that involves the central nervous system, leading to death after a short evolution. The transmission of the disease occurs when the rabies virus existing in the saliva of the infected animal penetrates the body through the skin or mucous membranes, through a bite, scratch or lick. The mortality rate for rabies is 99.9%.

The vaccination campaign was anticipated and will start next Wednesday (6/7), at the fixed points available on the website of the Secretary of Health. In addition, vaccination of dogs and cats is offered throughout the year at the posts located in the Health Inspectorate of Brazlândia, Gama, Ceilândia, Planaltina, Recanto das Emas, Paranoá, São Sebastião and in the Environmental Surveillance Directorate (Dival/ zoonoses).

Prophylaxis

The Health Department advises that when done by an animal, even if it is vaccinated, it is necessary to immediately wash the wound with water and bar soap and look for a Basic Health Unit (UBS), in addition to reporting to the Environmental Surveillance Directorate. in Health, by phone (61) 2017-1342 or Dial Saúde – 160 by e-mail: [email protected]. The folder also points out that a complete anamnesis must be carried out, using the Human Anti-rabies Care Form (Sinan), aiming at the correct indication of human rabies prophylaxis.

Exposures must be evaluated according to the characteristics of the wound and the animal involved for the purpose of indicating the conduct of a prophylactic regimen, application of serum and human rabies immunoglobulin. The list of vaccine rooms and opening hours where post-exposure human rabies prophylaxis is performed.

Symptoms

In humans, the symptoms are character transformation, restlessness, sleep disturbance, dark dreams; changes in sensitivity, burning, tingling and pain appear at the bite site; these changes last 2 to 4 days. Subsequently, a picture of hallucinations is installed, accompanied by fever; the period of disease state begins, for 2 to 3 days, with fear of air and water currents, of varying intensity. Periodic seizures appear.

In animals, there is difficulty in swallowing, profuse salivation, change in behavior, change in eating habits, paralysis of the hind legs. In dogs, the barking becomes different from normal, resembling a “hoarse howl”, and bats, with the change of habit, can be found during the day, at unusual times and places. According to SES-DF, the last diagnosed case of rabies in dogs was in 2000 and, in cats, in 2001.

Prevention

take domestic animals to be vaccinated against rabies annually;

always seek the Health Service in case of aggression by animals;

keep your pet under observation if he attacks someone;

do not let the animal loose on the street and use a collar/lead on the dog when going out.

Collaborate with Health Services on rabies control measures: