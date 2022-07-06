Three more ministers from Boris Johnson’s government resign; casualties reach 13 in the upper echelon | World

Three more ministers in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government resigned on Wednesday. This brings the number of casualties among his supporters in parliament to 13 since Tuesday.

In all, 5 of the 23 government ministers have handed over their posts, including Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, saying the British leader no longer has their trust and is plunging his government into crisis.

In addition to them, 7 other Johnson advisers, such as Bim Afolami, vice president of the Conservative Party, handed over their positions. (see list below)

2 of 3 British Member of Parliament Christopher Pincher in October 2019 image — Photo: Petros Karadjias/AP Christopher Pincher, Member of the British Parliament, in this October 2019 image — Photo: Petros Karadjias/AP

The stampede comes amid allegations of sexual abuse by former secretary Christopher Pincher. Johnson is accused of knowing about the former secretary’s conduct even before appointing him.

Matches began late Tuesday afternoon with Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Check the list of waivers:

Will Quince, Minister of Children and Families

Robin Walker, Minister of State for School Standards

Rishi Sunak, Minister of Finance

Sajid Javid, Secretary of Health

Bim Afolami, Vice President of the Conservative Party

John Glenn, Secretary of Economics

Alex Chalk, Attorney General of England and Wales

Laura Trott, Private Parliamentary Secretary (PPS) at the Department of Transport

Saqib Bhatti, PPS for Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Jonathan Gullis, PPS for Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Nicola Richards, Department of Transport PPS and MP

Virginia Crosbie, PPS for the Welsh Cabinet

Felicity Buchan, PPS in the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

In addition to the exits, the prime minister faces criticism from parliamentarians from his own party.

3 of 3 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside his office on Downing Street in London — Photo: Phil Noble/REUTERS British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside his office on Downing Street in London (Photo: Phil Noble/REUTERS)

Conservative Party lawmakers Chris Skidmore and Tom Hunt separately presented letters of distrust to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday as the British leader faces increasingly intense calls to step down.