Three team suggestions for São Paulo to secure their spot at Sula once and for all

São Paulo and Universidad Catolica (CHI) will face each other again this coming Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at Morumbi in a game valid for the Copa Sudamericana. Tricolor can lose with up to a goal difference that guarantees a place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Rogério Ceni will not have three athletes suspended in the first leg, in Santiago: Igor Vinícius, Rodrigo Nestor and Calleri. Rafinha, the natural replacement for Igor Vinícius, is still a doubt and Nikão and Talles, who are back from injury and are training with the group, should still need to be in better physical shape so they don’t get injured again.

In this way, I will set up three possibilities with what we have available for the match.

The first of these could be a 3-5-2 with Rigoni in the middle, Patrick in front, alongside Luciano. Jandrei, Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo. Rafinha (Moreira), Gabriel, Igor Gomes, Rigoni and Reinaldo. Luciano and Patrick.

This lineup and formation would be my preference. Patrick is evolving and for me he corresponded in attack against América MG (he scored the winning goal) and against Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil. Without Calleri, I would test him alongside Luciano, with Rigoni and Igor Gomes responsible for creating the midfield. The Argentine needs to respond to the bad year and this would be a good game for that. Reinaldo’s work on advances by the left would also be important in this formation.

The second possibility, a 3-6-1 with André Anderson as attacking midfielder: Jandrei, Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo. Rafinha (Moreira), Gabriel, Igor Gomes, Patrick, André Anderson and Reinaldo. Lucian.

A more defensive and compact formation. In this case, André Anderson would have little marking responsibility and could be a false second striker, alongside Luciano. Valeria to see the recent hire, who played very little, on the field.

Finally, it is worth thinking about a 4-4-2 with Miranda spared, Gabriel in front as the second midfielder and Wellington on the left. Jandrei, Rafinha (Moreira), Diego Costa, Léo and Wellington. Pablo Maia, Gabriel, Igor Gomes and Rigoni (André Anderson). Patrick and Luciano.

In this formation, the differential would be a midfield with two markers, with Gabriel going out more to the game and helping the creators in the offensive activity. In this case, Wellington would also work as a full-back, scoring and advancing when necessary. It’s a lineup more adapted to Rafinha, who we still don’t know if he’ll be in full playing condition.

Opinion:

Which would be the best São Paulo for this match? We can eternally discuss the Tricolor formation and lineup for this match that will decide a spot for Sula’s quarterfinals but the fact is that São Paulo enters the field with a good advantage, plays in their stadium and a great presence of public: they are already more of 25 thousand fans guaranteed with tickets for Thursday.

If it is difficult for Ceni to assemble a team for the match without its current coordinator (Nestor) and its top scorer (Calleri), imagine the difficulty for the Chileans, who will have to reverse a very adverse result outside their domains. For these reasons, Tricolor has the obligation to qualify for the next phase with any team and formation that is on the field.

To access other news from the Blog São Paulo Semper Click here.

To see the Tricolor shirts in store Click here.

Greetings Tricolors!

Daniel Perrone | Sao Paulo Always!

Follow me on Kwai

Follow me on twitter

follow me on facebook

Follow me on Instagram

Post open for comments.