Titi Müller is robbed and assaulted inside a taxi: ‘Slap and punch’ – Entertainment

Presenter Titi Müller told her followers this Tuesday (5th) that she was robbed inside a taxi in São Paulo. She was doing a Pix on her cell phone when the thief passed by on a bike and stole the device.

“I took a mix of ‘flick’ with slap and punch”, explained the presenter, who tried to stop the robbery but ended up injured. “He used force to take my phone. He actually hurt my brake [parte superior da boca]a little blood started coming out at the time, but nothing serious.”

She also said that after the robbery, she has been receiving calls from Ireland every five minutes, with people saying they found her cell phone and that they need to enter the screen unlock number for her to have access to the location of the device: “Look at the scam “, Titi commented.

“These are people trying to break into my cell phone, but they won’t be able to,” said the presenter, who claimed to have already managed to resolve the problems she faced with the theft with the operator and the bank.

In addition, Titi regretted having lost her schedule and said she feared that intimate photos will be leaked: “There is nothing very wow, but there were intimate things. I just hope that if it leaks, it leaks tasteful things.”



