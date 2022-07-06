Titi Müller reports robbery inside a taxi and fears leaking intimate photos







Titi Muller undergoes emergency surgery Photo: O Fuxico

Presenter Titi Müller, 35, was robbed inside a taxi in São Paulo, on Monday night, 5th. “I became a statistic”, she said when sharing her struggle on social networks.

Titi says she was doing a pix on her cell phone inside the car, when a man on a bicycle pulled the device from her hand. The vehicle had the rear window open, as the driver, according to her, was not wearing a protective mask.

“I took a mix of ‘flick’ with slap and punch”, said the presenter who tried to stop the robbery, but ended up injured. “He used force to take my phone. He actually hurt my brake (upper part of the mouth), a little blood started coming out right away, but nothing serious.”

After the robbery, she says she received several calls from Ireland and warns of a scam. “I’m getting a call every five minutes from Ireland saying they found my device, asking me to enter the screen unlock number so I have access to the location of my device. Look at the bang!!!”

“They are people trying to break into my cell phone, but they won’t be able to”, says Titi, who reports that she has already managed to solve all the problems generated by the cell phone theft with her operator and her bank.

Still, the presenter regrets having lost her schedule and fears leaking intimate records. “There’s nothing too wow, but there were intimate stuff. I just hope it leaks, it leaks tasteful stuff,” she joked.