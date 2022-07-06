TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in June 2022 on TudoCelular

As is customary in AllCellularwe started another month with the traditional compilation of the ten most searched smartphones on the site in the last thirty days, in this case data refer to the searches of June 2022.

As in the May list, the most popular brands among users were Samsung, Motorola and POCO, which dominated the rankings with their affordable and mid-range models. Overall, there were few changes compared to the last survey, keeping the devices seen two months ago, but in different positions.