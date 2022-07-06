TOP 10! Most searched cell phone in June 2022 on TudoCelular

As is customary in AllCellularwe started another month with the traditional compilation of the ten most searched smartphones on the site in the last thirty days, in this case data refer to the searches of June 2022.
As in the May list, the most popular brands among users were Samsung, Motorola and POCO, which dominated the rankings with their affordable and mid-range models. Overall, there were few changes compared to the last survey, keeping the devices seen two months ago, but in different positions.
Although some phones varied in the report, the Redmi Note 11 continues to occupy the 1st position for the second month in a row, beating the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Motorola Moto G22, which are in the 2nd and 3rd place respectively.
Towards the end, we have the Redmi Note 10S in the lantern occupying the 10th place, being surpassed by the POCO F3 (9th) and POCO X3 Pro (8th), revealing that the Xiaomi subsidiary is dear to Brazilians. See the full list below!
10. Redmi Note 10S
9. POCO F3
8. POCO X3 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy A32
6. Motorola Moto G60
5. POCO X4 Pro 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
3. Motorola Moto G22
2. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
1. Redmi Note 11
(Updated July 5, 2022 at 11:32 pm)