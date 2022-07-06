Travel abroad dropped 80% in 2 years; SP is a favorite destination in Brazil

The covid-19 pandemic has changed not only the conditions but the way in which Brazilians travel. The conclusion is from the PNAD (National Household Sample Survey) Continuous Tourism 2020-2021, a study carried out by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) regarding the scenario of the sector in the last year, released this Wednesday (6).

The number of trips fell by 41% in the comparison between 2019, before the arrival of the coronavirus in Brazil, and 2021. Three years ago, 20.9 million trips were carried out and 21.8% of homes in the country had a resident who traveled. In 2020, this number dropped to 13.9% and, in 2021, to 12.7%, with a total of 12.3 million trips made in the country.

Despite the palpable impact of the pandemic, the main reason given by the interviewees for giving up a journey during the period was not, directly, the covid-19, but the lack of money in their pocket, a reality resulting from the health situation. In 2020, 33.3% of respondents did not travel for financial reasons, in 2021, the percentage was 30.5%.

In 2020, 19.2% responded that they did not need to travel at the moment; this number was 20.8% in 2021. 9.6% lacked time and a significant 20.9% expressed “another” reason — among them, the impossibility of taking a plane, the need for isolation or being currently dealing with an infection by the coronavirus.

Money, not covid-19, was the main reason for most Brazilians to stop traveling in 2021

When considering the interviewee’s financial situation, priorities change: concerns about the pandemic have prevented 44.8% of those earning four minimum wages or more from traveling. For 44.4% of those earning up to half the minimum wage, costs were the main reason for not traveling.

Only the richest travel more for leisure

Of the total trips in 2021, 85.4% were for personal reasons — whether for rest, health or any other reason. In the year of remote work, only 14.6% were professionals.

Some resident traveled in 2021 in a third (33.1%) of addresses where the income per person in the house was four minimum wages or more. But the situation was quite different in households where the income per resident was below half the minimum wage: only 7.7% of these households had a traveler during the last year.

Leisure travel was more common only among the richest in 2021

That is, the number of richest Brazilian households with travelers was more than four times greater than the poorest in 2021.

When looking more closely at the reason for travel by social class, 35.1% of the trips by the poorest Brazilians — those addresses where the income was less than half the minimum wage per resident in 2021 — were for health reasons and only 14 .3% for leisure.

In the richest households in the country, where the income per person is four or more minimum wages, 57.5% of trips made in the last year were for fun and 4.4% for health care.

Travel abroad has plummeted; SP was favorite destination

As expected, especially in the face of the difficulties imposed by health protocols at airports, international travel has dropped significantly in the last two years of the pandemic.

In 2019, 3.8% of all trips made in Brazil were abroad. This index was 0.7% in 2021, a drop of more than 80%. And travelers actually stayed further away from airports in times of covid: about 57.2% of trips in 2021 were in a private or company car, 12.5% ​​in regular buses and 10.2% by plane.

The car was the main means of travel for the Brazilian, who left the plane aside during the pandemic

Spending on national tourism, right here within our territory, also dropped in the period. In 2020, already during the pandemic, Brazilians opened their wallets and injected R$ 11 billion in national overnight trips. In 2021, the value was BRL 9.8 billion.

São Paulo was the most sought after destination by Brazilian travelers: one in five trips (20.6%) had the state as the point of arrival. Minas Gerais was in second place with 11.4% and Bahia in third with 9.5%.

No wonder, the states that received the highest travel expenses were São Paulo, with R$ 1.8 billion; Bahia, with R$ 1.1 billion; and Rio de Janeiro, with R$ 1 billion.