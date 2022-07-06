‘Travessia’: recordings of the new 9 o’clock soap opera are in full swing; check backstage | soap opera world

In recent weeks, meetings between crew and cast, preparation and text readings marked the beginning of work on “ Crossing” . The plot, written by Gloria Perez and with the artistic direction of Mauro Mendonça Filho, promises to thrill, entertain and make you reflect.

The starting point of the story is a deep fake (artificial intelligence used to make montages replacing faces and voices in realistic videos) randomly produced and disseminated on social networks. A group of young people, in Portugal, makes the montage as a joke, without evaluating how harmful it can be. On the other side of the world, in the interior of Maranhão, this action radically impacts and transforms the lives of Breeze (Lucy Alves), who is forced to face a long and complex journey to recover her identity and her life. Brand by author Gloria Perez, “Crossing” is a classic serial that brings human dramas, encounters, disagreements, loves, disappointment, ambition and the debate about ethical and moral limits in a world that is still learning to deal with the burden and bonus brought by the internet.

Led by Mauro Mendonça Filho, in his second work with the author – the first was “Dual Identity” –, the cast participated in workshops, individual and group activities for vocal and body preparation, readings, as well as costume and characterization tests in an intense preliminary work. Teams involving scholars of themes related to Brazilian culture and other contemporary issues related to social networks help in the visual and psychological construction of each of the characters, and also delve into the various themes brought by the work.

In one of the workshops, given by professor and historian Luiz Antônio Simas, a scholar of Brazilian popular cultures and samba culture in the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro, the team delved into the culture of Maranhão, where the protagonist comes from, Breeze (Lucy Alves), and where the story of ‘Travessia’ was born, and took a tour of the region’s cultural festivals, such as the bumba-meu-boi and the creole drum. At the meeting, the team also learned about the stories of Vila Isabel, a bohemian neighborhood in the North Zone of Rio, with its samba, dances, cuisine and customs, which will welcome Brisa on her arrival in Rio de Janeiro.

