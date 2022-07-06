Treasury Bond already pays 6% real interest with high fiscal risk

BRASÍLIA – With the perception of increased fiscal risk, the financial market is demanding fees higher prices to buy long-term government bonds, as occurred at the end of the first term of Dilma Rousseff, when the former president was seeking re-election. These rates are now at the highest level in Bolsonaro governmentwho is seeking re-election.

After the processing of Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) “Kamikaze”with an increase of R$ 41 billion in expenses outside the spending ceiling, the National treasure yesterday agreed to pay interest of 6.17% to sell its papers linked to the IPCA, the NTN-Bs, with a maturity of 40 years, the longest in the domestic public debt. Papers with short and intermediate maturities were also sold at much higher rates to the Treasury in view of the threat of inclusion in the PEC of an additional increase in spending. This increase in the remuneration paid by the government to finance itself is an opportunity for the investor).

At the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, in January 2019, rates were at 4.76%. They even dropped to a level closer to 3% at the end of the same year with the approval of the Social Security Reform. At the end of 2014, on the eve of Dilma’s inauguration for a second term, when the market was already quite suspicious of the sustainability of public accounts in the term that would begin, the rates on bonds with a similar term were at 6.17%.

The real interest (discounted from the inflation) of papers with long maturities are an important indicator of investor confidence in the country’s future because they show a scenario far beyond the current cycle of high interest rates. Current long interest rates indicate that investors seem to have the same distrust they did back then.

For the chief strategist of Renascença DTVM, Sérgio Goldenstein, both the interest rate and exchange markets, in recent days, are reflecting the impact of the PEC, which pierces the spending ceiling for the second time in less than seven months. Along with interest rates, the Brazil risk and the dollar also rose. According to him, part of the increase in interest rates in the futures market and in Treasury auctions is due to the policy of raising the Selic rate by the Central Bank (BC). But another very relevant part is due to the worsening of the perception of fiscal risk in Brazil. “Long interest rates should be much less affected by monetary policy and they moved much higher due to the increased perception of a worsening fiscal risk”, he assesses.

Goldenstein, who was head of the open market operations department at the Central Bank, points out that the rise in Brazil comes at a time when global interest rates are falling due to fears of recession in the United States. For Goldenstein, who is one of the most knowledgeable about the country’s public bond market, the fiscal worsening is more serious now than it was at the end of last year, when Congress approved the PEC for Precatórios. “It represents yet another outline of the spending ceiling, which reduces the credibility of the fiscal framework in a short time”.

The economist considers that the Bolsonaro government’s argument that excess revenue pays off does not hold up. “The idea of ​​the ceiling is just the opposite, that, in times of increases in collection, there is a better fiscal result to compensate for periods of worse collection, with a weaker economy”, he says.

The PEC also leaves a fiscal and political bomb for the next president, who is unlikely to take office by raising taxes and cutting benefits. Most likely, the president-elect’s first initiative is an extension of the benefits that were raised.

Goldenstein also warns that it will be more difficult for the BC to control inflation in this scenario of increased spending and increased demand with more money injected into the economy, in addition to the effects on the exchange rate, with the real depreciating by around 12% in one month.

Economist Silvio Campos Neto, from Tendências Consultoria, points out that, despite the challenges in the international scenario, common to all countries, the processing of the Kamikaze PEC has made the risk perception of Brazil in the eyes of investors grow more, in comparison with other emerging economies.

Brazil’s country risk, measured by the Credit Default Swap (CDS), has soared in recent days and today reached 302 points. The average for Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru is 180 points. The CDS is a kind of ‘default insurance’, which works for the market as a thermometer of risk between economies. The higher the CDS, the greater the risk of investing in that country. “Between April and May, the CDS in Brazil was between 80 and 90 points above the average of other Latin American examples. Now, this difference has grown and is already in the range of 120 points”, says Neto.

For him, the PEC procedure makes it clear that the government is not committed to fiscal adjustment – ​​and the market is already incorporating this into prices. “The dollar is around R$ 5.40. As the elections approach, these measures (provided for in the PEC) confirm the perception that fiscal rules are getting in the way”, he says. “Brazil did not pass the test of making difficult choices that the spending ceiling imposed.”