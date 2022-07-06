Treasury Direct: with strong volatility, fixed rate offers up to 13.16% per year

On a day of strong volatility, public bond rates advance on Tuesday afternoon (5). In fixed-rate securities, rates rise by up to 15 basis points, while in inflation-linked bonds, rates rise by up to 9 basis points.

Luciano Costa, chief economist and partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, explains that the rate movement experiences strong volatility due to fiscal risk. In the morning, rates went up with news that the draftsman of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for Aids wanted to include more benefits, such as ‘Uber voucher’ and withdraw the state of emergency, which ended up making the market nervous.

But, during the day, the rates even calmed down, after statements by Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), rapporteur of the PEC, who retreated in his position and told the Political Broadcast which must maintain the text that was approved in the Senate. “He also commented that the state of emergency would be respected. This message brought calm to the market and made rates fall”, says Costa.

In the external scenario, the economist cites two factors that also contributed to soften the rise in rates. One of them was the drop in oil, which collapsed almost 10% this Tuesday (5), after news that sanctions on Iran and Venezuela could be relaxed to increase the supply of the commodity.

The other reason was the risk of a global recession, which led Treasuries to retreat on account of a perception that the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, would not need to raise interest rates.

But in the afternoon, the market ended up returning all these adjustments and rates went up again. “This is due to the volatility and nervousness of the market. This oscillation should continue until the PEC is voted on on Thursday”, highlights Costa.

On the market’s radar for this week, there are payroll (employment) data in the United States and IPCA (inflation) for June on Friday (8).

Tomorrow the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its last meeting, which may bring different interpretations to the market, quotes the economist.

Within the Treasury Direct, the largest increase was in the medium-term fixed rate security. The 2029 Fixed Rate Treasury offered at 3:26 pm an annual return of 13.06%, up from the 12.91% seen yesterday.

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2025 and the Fixed Rate Treasury 2033, with semiannual interest, had annual returns of 12.92% and 13.16%, higher than the 12.79% and 13.04% recorded in the previous session.

In inflation-linked bonds, the real gain of the papers reached 6.09%.

Rates advanced between 5 and 9 basis points.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Tuesday afternoon (5):

Goodbye “Uber voucher”

The rapporteur of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Aid in the Chamber of Deputies, Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), said, this Tuesday (5), that he will keep the version of the text approved a week ago by the Senate. Federal, to expedite the payment of the benefits provided for in the matter.

The announcement represents a retreat by the parliamentarian in relation to his first positions and occurs after the Planalto Palace enters the field to prevent changes in the text and possible delays in the implementation of social programs three months before the elections.

“We have the pressure of the work schedule, due to the Chamber’s calendar, which has to finish everything by July 15th. And we have the demand and the need of the hungry population, which is in need of Emergency Aid and the gas voucher and that has the pressure of social commotion. In view of these two facts, changing the text creates more difficulty”, justified the reporter of the matter. If the PEC is approved without amendments by the deputies, it may go on to be promulgated by the National Congress. But if there are changes of merit, a new analysis by the senators will be necessary (of the entire proposal or at least of the modified provisions), which could delay the execution of the programs, in view of the proximity of the parliamentary recess, which begins on July 17. . Petroleum In an environment of great geopolitical uncertainty and pessimism about the direction of the world economy, the scenarios for oil are increasingly extreme. After JPMorgan projected a strong rise in the commodity in a scenario of cutting Russian production, Citi pointed to a bearish outlook in a scenario of global recession. For Citi, crude could drop to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and drop to $45 by the end of 2023 if a recession hits that hurts demand. This outlook is based on the absence of any intervention by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting and Allied Countries (OPEC+) producers and a decline in investment in oil, analysts such as Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse pointed out in a report on Tuesday (5). Brent closed yesterday’s session at US$ 113.50 a barrel. Citi’s outlook compared the current commodity market to the crises of the 1970s. In the base case, however, the bank’s economists do not expect the US to plunge into recession. “For oil, historical evidence suggests that oil demand is negative only in the worst global recessions,” they pointed out. “But oil prices fall in every recession to approximately the price that equates to their marginal cost.” This scenario takes into account an increase in unemployment, company bankruptcy and household indebtedness, which should affect demand and, consequently, the sector’s margins. It is worth noting that, in a recent report, JPMorgan made a very bullish forecast on oil prices. For the bank’s analysts, the price could rise to a “stratospheric” US$ 380 a barrel in Russia’s “most extreme scenario” to reduce oil production by 5 million barrels per day (bpd) in retaliation for a price ceiling considered by the bank. Group of Seven.

Industrial production

Industrial production had a positive change of 0.3% in May, compared to the previous month. The data are from the Monthly Industrial Survey (PIM) – Brazil, released this Tuesday (5th) by the IBGE.

The industry had the fourth consecutive advance. However, it was not enough to eliminate the 1.9% decline recorded in last January and the balance is still negative at 0.1% in 2022. In the year, the industry accumulates a high of 2.6% and, in 12 months, of 1.9%. In comparison with May 2021, production grew by 0.5%.

The number was also lower than expected. The Refinitiv consensus pointed to an increase of 0.7% compared to April, while the expectation in the annual comparison was for an advance of 1.1%.

In the May result, there is a predominantly positive behavior, points out the IBGE, since 3 of the 4 major economic categories and 19 of the 26 industrial activities surveyed showed progress in production.

Eurozone PMI The euro zone’s composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which encompasses both manufacturing and services, fell from 54.8 in May to 52 in June, hitting a 16-month low, according to final survey released today by S&P Global. Despite the drop, the result above the 50 mark indicates that activity in the bloc has expanded in the last month, but at a more contained pace. The final figure for June was slightly above the preliminary reading and the forecast of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journalof 51.9 in both cases. The eurozone services PMI, meanwhile, declined from 56.1 to 53 over the same period, touching a five-month low, but also surpassing the initial calculation of 52.8.

