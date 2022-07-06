Turco defines changes in Atlético’s squad for decision against Emelec

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

See the Atltico squad for the decision against Emelec in the Copa Libertadores

Coach “El Turco” Mohamed defined the changes in Atlético’s squad for the decision against Emelec, at 7:15 pm this Tuesday (5), at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. The duel is worth a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores da América.

Atltico was selected with Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Otvio, Caleb and Nacho Fernndez; Rubens, Vargas and Hulk.

The changes are due to the absences: midfielder Allan was expelled in the first leg against Emelec, while striker Ademir tested positive for COVID-19 released by Atltico this Monday (4). Caleb and Vargas enter their seats, respectively.

On the right side, Turco also promoted change. Mariano returns to the starting lineup after three games – two away to deal with personal matters and one in reserve.

The big news among Atlético’s relatives is midfielder Matas Zaracho. He hasn’t played since May 14, when he suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh in a duel against Atltico-GO for the Brazilian Championship.

Atltico need to beat Emelec to advance directly to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. In case of a new tie, the decision of the spot will take place in the penalty shootout.

