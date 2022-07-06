Turco Mohamed sees Atlético-MG as the favorite in a probable duel with Palmeiras – 07/05/2022

Apparently, the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores will have a new meeting between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras. The two teams faced each other in the semifinal of the 2021 edition, won by the São Paulo club, and should duel again this season. Galo is already classified, after beating Emelec by 1 to 0, at Mineirão, and advancing with the aggregate score of 2 to 1. Palmeiras enters the field this Wednesday, with a huge advantage over Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay . Facing last year’s tormentor, who is the current two-time continental champion and leader of the Brasileirão, doesn’t scare coach Turco Mohamed, who he considers his favorite team.

In the interview after the triumph over Emelec, the Atletico coach was asked about the opponent in the quarterfinals. As Palmeiras won the first 3-0 away from home, it is unlikely that they will not once again be among the eight best clubs in South America.

“Whoever the rival is, playing at home we are favorites, it’s always another game. We have to see how it goes, if it’s against Palmeiras, we’ll have to play (decide) as visitors, but we consider ourselves favorites. We have the dream of winning the Copa Libertadores”, commented Turco Mohamed, who does not expect any more easy duels following the tournament.

“Until the final, it won’t be an easy game, whether at home or away from home.”

About the victory over Emelec, Atlético made a good presentation in the coach’s assessment. For Turco Mohamed, there is no easy confrontation in the final stages of the Libertadores.

The difficulty is that it’s a knockout game, so there’s always a nervousness for submissions. But we always had control of the game. We were always the team that sought to win and we knew it would be very difficult. No rival is easy in the Libertadores round of 16.”

But before thinking about Palmeiras or Cerro Porteño, Atlético turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship. On the weekend, Galo hosts São Paulo, in Mineirão. The match is scheduled for Sunday (10), at 18:00. With 27 points conquered, Alvinegro occupies the 3rd place, two points below the leader Palmeiras.