UFC Ranking: Alex Poatan enters top 10 after knockout over Strickland | combat

UFC 276, held last Saturday in Las Vegas, leveraged two Brazilians in the middleweight division ranking. Alex Poatan and André Sergipano, who won two top 10 at the event, entered the list of the best in the under-84kg category.

Alex Poatan — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Sergipano, who was in 13th place, gained three positions after beating Uriah Hall and is now tenth. The climb to Poatan was even more impressive. The Brazilian wasn’t even in the top 15, but the knockout applied to Sean Strickland catapulted the fighter straight to sixth place. He is expected to be the next challenger for champion Israel Adesanya, who remains the organization’s number three pound-for-pound.

Maycee Barber, who defeated Jessica Eye by unanimous decision, gained three positions at flyweight and is now in tenth place.

See the updated UFC rankings below:

