Ukraine and allies define the country’s post-war reconstruction program | world and science

Ukraine and allies define country’s post-war reconstruction programSTR / UKRAINE EMERGENCY MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / AFP
Published 07/05/2022 13:19
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the task will be “colossal”. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who attended the meeting and led a strong Ukrainian delegation, estimated on Monday that at least $750 billion will be needed. Swiss Confederation President Ignazio Cassis said the conference marks “a first step on the road to Ukraine’s reconstruction”. “Our work prepares the post-war period, even though the conflict continues,” he added.
eradicate corruption
The document stresses that “the recovery process must contribute to speeding up, deepening, expanding and winning over reform efforts, (…) it must be transparent and accountable to the Ukrainian people.” The text insists that the process must be “inclusive and guarantee gender equality”, and calls for Ukraine’s reconstruction to be “sustainable”.
The Ukrainian prime minister has indicated that his country is willing to act quickly. “When we say we are prepared to act quickly, we mean it.” He also welcomed the fact that two follow-up conferences are already planned: one, led by the European Union, in a few months; and a new conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in the UK next year.
“I am convinced that, within a year, we will no longer talk about a draft plan, but about results, successful projects and realized opportunities”, reinforced Chmygal. The Ukrainian prime minister called on allies for Russian assets blocked by sanctions to be turned over to Ukraine. Cassis, who runs a country favored by Russian tycoons to invest or save their fortunes, highlighted the importance of respecting the law and private property.
According to the 2021 ranking by the NGO Transparency International, Ukraine is in 122nd place out of 180 countries, a slight improvement over 2014, when it was ranked 142nd on the list. This level, however, is far from the reality of the European bloc, where even a backward country like Bulgaria occupies the 78th position.